Pirates Star Back in Lineup vs. Reds
Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz is back in the lineup for today's game after missing the previous three games. Cruz will look to give the Pirates a boost offensively in Sunday afternoon's game in Cincinnati.
Carmen Mlodzinski (1-1, 5.19 ERA, 10 Ks in 2025) will start in today's 1:40 PM matchup against the Cincinnati Reds, as the Pirates try to salvage the weekend series with a win in the final game at Great American Ballpark. Right-handed flamethrower and 2024 National League All-Star Hunter Greene (1-1, 1.31 ERA, 23 Ks in 2025) will make his fourth start of the year for Cincy.
The Pirates lineup will be tasked with trying to get their bats going in today's matinee against the Reds. The Pirates offense currently ranks last in MLB in batting average (.190), SLG (.297) and OPS (.578).
Second baseman Enmanuel Valdez returns to the leadoff spot after hitting there Friday.
Bryan Reynolds will again bat second as the designated hitter. Cruz, who still leads MLB in stolen bases, will return to man center field and bat third. Batting cleanup is first baseman Endy Rodriguez.
In right field and batting fifth is Alexander Canario. Canario homered in last night's game.
Veteran Adam Frazier will shift over to left field and bat sixth today. Frazier hit his first home run in a Pirates uniform since 2021 on Friday night.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa will slide over from his usual shortstop position to play third base and bat seventh. Regular third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes will start the day on the bench for a rare healthy scratch, but we may see him pinch hit late in the game if needed.
Rookie Tsung Che-Cheng will make his second career start, and is looking to notch his first career hit.
Catcher Henry Davis, called up yesterday from Triple-A Indianapolis to replace the injured Joey Bart, rounds out the lineup.
The Pirates are looking to bounce back and notch their first victory since Wednesday afternoon, a 2-1 walk-off victory in the the thirteenth inning over the St. Louis Cardinals.
Pittsburgh Pirates Starting Lineup vs. the Cincinnati Reds (4/13/25)
2B Enmanue Valdez
DH Bryan Reynolds
CF Oneil Cruz
1B Endy Rodriguez
RF Alexander Canario
LF Adam Frazier
3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
SS Tsung Che-Cheng
C Henry Davis
