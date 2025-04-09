Pirates Outlast Cardinals in Extra Innings
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had to play their longest game of the season, but would outlast the St. Louis Cardinals in extra innings, 2-1 at PNC Park.
Pittsburgh (5-8) gets their second win against the Cardinals (5-7) this series, as they won 8-4 on April 7, getting their first series victory in 2025.
The Pirates have also won three of their past four games, as they go their first walk-off of the season vs. the New York Yankees on April 6.
The Pirates struggled massively against Cardinals starting left-handed pitcher Erick Fedde, who no-hit them through the six innings he pitched.
Fedde only walked three Pirates, in center fielder Jack Suwinski in the first inning, left fielder Tommy Pham in the third inning, designated hitter Bryan Reynolds in the fourth inning.
Pirates prospect Tsung-Che Cheng made his MLB debut, starting at shortstop, the first player other than Isiah Kiner-Falefa to do so this season.
Cheng made it to first in the sixth inning on an error and then stole second base, until a challenge from the Cardinals determined he was just out.
First baseman Endy Rodríguez would get the first hit for the Pirates in the seventh inning, but they still couldn't get in the runs column.
Pirates got an incredible performance from right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller, who befuddled Cardinals batters all afternoon.
He only allowed three hits through seven innings and no walks, keeping his team in the game.
Keller got his sixth strikeout to start the eighth inning, but allowed a single to Cardinals second baseman Thomas Saggese and walked Masyn Winn, ending his day.
The Pirates turned to left-handed relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson, who got right fielder Lars Nootbaar to line out to center field for the second out.
Ferguson then got a pop-up for what should've been an easy third out for the Pirates, but Rodríguez and catcher Joey Bart collided near home plate.
Sagesse tried going around them, but third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes smartly got the ball and tagged Sagesse out to end the inning.
Hayes would also hit a single in the ninth inning, but the Pirates again didn't score, sending the game into extra innings.
Cardinals catcher Pedro Pagés opened the 10th inning with a single and they would send pinch runner Michael Siani home to score the go-ahead run.
Pham, who got the ball quite early, had plenty of time to make an accurate throw home to Bart, who tagged out Siani.
Right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana got the next two outs for the Pirates and they had a chance to win it in the 10th inning.
Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier grounded out to start things, moving Rodríguez to third base, and Pham made it to first base on an intentional walk. Pinch hitter Isiah Kiner-Falefa popped out and then fellow pinch hitter Alexander Canario flied out, ending the inning.
Santana finished his day with two outs in the 11th inning and left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki came in and got the next out, giving the Pirates another opportunity to win it.
Reynolds made it on an intentional walk and after right fielder Andrew McCutchen struck out, Bart would single to right field. Pirates third base coach Mike Rabello sent Alexander Canario, who Nootbaar easily threw out at home.
Borucki committed a balk, which moved Cardinals designated hitter Wilson Contreras to third base to start the 12th inning.
He would get second baseman Brandon Donovan to ground out and then walked third baseman Nolan Arenado.
Jordan Walker would pinch-hit for Siani and singled, scoring Contreras for the first run of the game, giving St. Louis a 1-0 lead.
Borucki managed to get Pagés to ground right to Hayes, who tagged out Arenado, and then outfielder Victor Scott II to pop out.
Rodríguez opened the bottom of the 12th inning with a long fly out, moving Hayes to third base with one out. Frazier struckout looking for the second out, but Pham came through with a single and tied it at 1-1.
Kiner-Falefa would ground out after Pham, with the game heading to the 13th inning, the longest game for the Pirates this season.
Right-handed pitcher Justin Lawrence started the 13th inning with back-to-back strikeouts and got a groundout, allowing the Pirates another great chance to win it.
The Pirates faced Cardinals right-handed pitcher Chris Roycroft, as both Canario and Reynolds walked, loading the bases.
McCutchen hit it hard, but right at Winn, who threw Kiner-Falefa out at home, for one out, but keeping the bases loaded.
Bart came up next and hit a fly ball that fell down for a single and Canario scored, winning the game for the Pirates, 2-1.
The Pirates will have a day off and head back out on the road, as they face the Cincinnati Reds for a weekend series.
