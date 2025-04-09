Pirates Prospect Makes Debut vs. Cardinals
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will have one of their top prospects make their MLB debut in the series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park.
The Pirates placed Tsung Che-Cheng at shortstop and batting ninth in the lineup, which will mark his first ever game in the major leagues.
Pittsburgh called Cheng up to the MLB, after they placed infielder Jared Triolo on the 10-day Injured List with a lumbar spine strain.
The Pirates have also had injuries in their infield, including second baseman Nick Gonzales, who is on the Injured List with a non-displaced fracture of the left ankle, first baseman Spencer Horwitz, who has dealt with a right wrist injury, which has kept him out prior to Spring Training, and prospect Nick Yorke, who is out with a right shoulder injury.
Cheng is the No. 17 prospect in the Pirates system, according to MLB Pipeline.
Andrew McCutchen will head back into right field for the third time this season and the first time vs. the Cardinals this series, after serving as the designated hitter in the series opener. He will hit third.
Jack Suwinski will lead off for the second straight game, but will move into center field, taking over for Oneil Cruz, who will start on the bench for only the second game this season.
Tommy Pham goes back to left field for the Pirates, but will hit eighth in the lineup.
Joey Bart returns to catcher and will hit fourth, while Endy Rodríguez is back at first base and stays at sixth in the order.
Ke'Bryan Hayes stays at third base and hits fifth and Adam Frazier will stay at second base and hit seventh in the lineup.
Bryan Reynolds keeps on at designated hitter, as he has dealt with right triceps soreness, which is keeping him from fielding, but he can still hit.
Right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller starts for the Pirates. First pitch is set for 12:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Starting Lineup vs. the St. Louis Cardinals
CF Jack Suwinski
DH Bryan Reynolds
RF Andrew McCutchen
C Joey Bart
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
1B Endy Rodríguez
2B Adam Frazier
LF Tommy Pham
SS Tsung Che-Cheng
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates