Pirates Add New 2B to Starting Lineup
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates will have one of their trade acquisitions make their first start for the ball club, in Isiah Kiner-Falefa.
The Pirates released their starting lineup and put the utilityman at second base, taking over for Jared Triolo, who was starting in place of the injured Nick Gonzales over this past week. Kiner-Falefa will bat No. 6 in the lineup, ahead of their game Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park, with first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m.
The Pirates landed Kiner-Falefa in a trade for the Toronto Blue Jays prior to the MLB trade deadline. They sent Double-A Altoona Curve infielder Charles McAdoo for Kiner-Falefa, one of the Pirates' best prospects.
They put Kiner-Falefa on a rehab assignment with the Altoona Curve in Double-A, where he played Friday night against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. He had two hits in four at-bats, including a double in his sole game.
He previously spent time on the 10-day injured list with the Blue Jays, recovering from a left knee sprain in early July. He also was on a rehab assignment, playing for the Buffalo Bisons, their Triple-A affiliate.
The Pirates called Kiner-Falefa up on Saturday, ending his rehab assignment, and optioned infielder Alika Williams to Indianapolsi to make room for him.
He has not played in the MLB since June 30, making it over a month since his last start.
Kiner-Falefa hails from Hawaii and played for Mid-Pacific Institute in high school prior to the Texas Rangers taking him in the Fourth Round of the 2013 MLB Draft.
He would eventually come up to the Rangers in 2018 and played four season for them, 2018-21. He slashed .265/.316/.354, played in 1,523 games, with 372 hits in 1,404 at-bats, 59 doubles, 16 home runs, 118 RBI, 84 walks to 233 strikeouts and an OPS of .670.
Kiner-Falefa also won an American League Gold Glove in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, playing at third base. He also led the American League with 136 singles in 2021.
The Rangers traded him to the Minnesota Twins, who then traded him to the New York Yankees prior to the 2022 season
He played in 142 games in 2022 for the Yankees, slashing .261/.314/.327, along with 126 hits, 20 doubles, 48 RBI, 22 stolen bases and 35 walks.
Kiner-Falefa lost his shortstop starting job in 2023 in favor of Anthony Volpe. He served as a utility player for the Yankees last season, slashing .242/.306/.340, with 79 hits, 12 doubles, 37 RBI, 14 stolen bases and 28 walks in 113 games.
He chose to sign a two-year, $15 million contract with the Blue Jays this past offsesaon. He played in 82 games with them in 2024, slashing .292/.338/.420, with 75 hits, eight doubles, seven home runs, 33 RBI and 13 walks.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates.