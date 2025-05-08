Pirates Second Baseman Performing All Baseball Activities
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates got good news on their injured second baseman and his potential return.
Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said that Nick Gonzales is performing all baseball activities and did agility drills on May 6. He also said that he expects Gonzales to run the bases in the near future, according to José Negron of DK Pittsburgh Sports.
Gonzales hit a two-run home on Opening Day vs. the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on March 27, but limped during his home run trot and Pirates manager Derek Shelton took him out afterwards.
Shelton later revealed that Gonzales hit two foul balls off his left ankle in a Spring Training game vs. the Tampa Bay Rays on March 19, which continued giving him pain.
The Pirates placed Gonzales on the 10-day Injured List with a non-displaced fracture of the left ankle and they recalled Enmanuel Valdez as infielder depth.
Gonzales started out using a scooter for moving around, before graduating to a walking boot and then eventually back to both feet.
He also told Danny Demilio of Pittsburgh Baseball Now that he will head to Triple-A Indianapolis for a rehab assignment, “in a week or so” and that he will come back to the Pirates shortly after, barring any setbacks.
Gonzales had a solid campaign for the Pirates in 2024, slashing .270/.311/.398, with 97 hits, 19 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 49 RBIs with 18 walks to 74 strikeouts in 94 games.
He played just 35 games for the Pirates in 2023, after they called him up for the first time on June 23. He slashed .209/.268/.348, with 24 hits, eight doubles, one triple, two home runs, 13 RBIs and six walks.
Adam Frazier has served as the Pirates starting second baseman, with 27 starts out of the past 37 games.
Jared Triolo has also started six games at second base for Pittsburgh, Enmanuel Valdez starting all three games during the weekend road series vs. the Cincinnati Reds from April 11-13, and Liover Peguero started there in his season debut vs. the St. Louis Cardinals on the road on May 6.
