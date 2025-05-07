Pirates Shutout by Cardinals, Suffer Series Sweep
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates did nothing well from the plate, as they suffered a shutout to the St. Louis Cardinals, 5-0 at Busch Stadium in the series finale.
The Pirates suffer their fourth series sweep of the season, as they also did so to the Cincinnati Reds on the road, April 11-13, and both the Cleveland Guardians, April 18-20, and the San Diego Padres, May 2-4, at home.
Pittsburgh has lost seven straight games, their longest losing streak this season, and 11 of their past 13 games, as they drop to 12-26 overall and 5-14 on the road. It is also their MLB-leading seventh defeat by shutout in 2025.
Pirates right-handed starter Mitch Keller went the first two inning scoreless, but the Cardinals found success against him in the bottom of third inning.
Cardinals center fielder Victor Scott II walked with one out and then left fielder Lars Nootbaar singled, with Scott scoring all the way for first base and Nootbaar making it to second base after the throw from Pirates catcher Joey Bart was late.
Shortstop Masyn Wynn then came through with a double, scoring Nootbaar and doubling St. Louis' lead at 2-0.
Cardinals right-handed starting pitcher Sonny Gray shutdown the Pirates through the first three innings, but had some trouble in the top of the fourth inning.
Gray struck out right fielder Bryan Reynolds, but designated hitter Andrew McCutchen made it to first base on a catcher's interference and then Bart walked.
The Pirates failed to capitalize, as first baseman Enmanuel Valdez popped up to Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes struck out.
St. Louis added onto their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, as Scott ledoff with a single and then Wynn hit his second double of the day, easily scoring Scott again from first base, who displayed his great speed, making it 3-0 to the home team.
Keller had a strong start for the Pirates, allowing seven hits and three walks for three earned runs, but posting six strikeouts over six innings and 94 pitches.
Gray, who won his first start vs. the Pirates on April 8, had an even better outing this time. He allowed just two hits and a walk, while striking out eight batters over seven innings and 89 pitches.
The Pirates had another solid chance in the top of the eighth inning, as left fielder Tommy Pham leadoff with a single and center fielder Oneil Cruz ripped a single into center field, moving Pham to third base with one out.
Pittsburgh again couldn't come through and get in the run column, as Reynolds struck out and McCutchen grounded out.
Left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson started the eighth inning for the Pirates, and allowed a leadoff single to Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan. He would strikeout first baseman Wilson Contreras, but then allowed a double to pinch hitter Luken Baker, moving Donovan to third base.
Ferguson struck out Gorman, but failed to get out of the inning, as right fielder Jordan Walker doubled, bringing home both Donovan and Baker and increasing the Cardinals' lead to 5-0.
The Pirates take the next day off and travel back to Pittsburgh, where they'll host the Atlanta Braves for a weekend series.
