Pirates Give Update on Injured Shortstop
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates haven't had their starting shortstop for the past week, but are looking to getting him back sooner rather than later.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa went on the 10-day Injured list (retro to May 1) with a right hamstring strain and has missed the past seven games, last playing in the 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on April 30.
José Negron of DK Pittsburgh Sports reported that Kiner-Falefa took ground balls at Busch Stadium on May 7, ahead of the 5-0 defeat to the St. Louis Cardinals, marking the seventh straight loss and the second consecutive sweep defeat for the Pirates.
Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said that Kiner-Falefa is performing agility-type activites and hitting.
Tomczyk also expects Kiner-Falefa to run the bases when the Pirates return to Pittsburgh this weekend. If everything goes well, then discussions will take place on if Kiner-Falefa comes back fully for the weekend series vs. the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park, according to Negron.
Kiner-Falefa has played in 30 games for the Pirates in 2025, starting 29 of them at shortstop. He has slashed .280/.333/.330 for an OPS of .630, with 28 hits in 100 at-bats, three doubles, one triple, seven RBIs, six stolen bases and seven walks to 20 strikeouts.
The Pirates have missed his play in this past week, as Jared Triolo struggled immensely in his six starts at shortstop, slashing .059/.200/.118 for an OPS of .318, with one hit in 17 at-bats and three walks.
Pittsburgh also recalled Liover Peguero on May 2, as they needed depth at shortstop with Kiner-Falefa out injured. Peguero made his first start at shortstop against the Cardinals on May 7, with a strikeout and no hits in three at-bats.
The Pirates landed Kiner-Falefa in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays on July 30, 2024, with Charles McAdoo headed the other way.
He played 50 games with the Pirates in 2024, slashing .240/.265/.322 with 50 hits, 10 doubles, two triples, one home run, 10 RBIs, eight stolen bases and three walks to 41 strikeouts.
