Pirates vs. Padres Preview: Chance to Snap the Losing Streak
For the second time in a week, the Pittsburgh Pirates are set to square off with the San Diego Padres in a three-game series.
This time, it'll be on the West Coast, and the teams are in much different spots compared to when they first met last Tuesday. Pittsburgh has lost seven straight games after being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers, while the Padres had won seven in a row before losing to the Miami Marlins on Sunday.
Pittsburgh staged a late rally to tie the game 4-4 in the top of the eighth inning against the Dodgers on Sunday. An RBI single from Bryan Reynolds in the 10th inning gave Pittsburgh a one-run lead, but an RBI double from Kiké Hernandez followed up by an RBI single from Teoscar Hernandez handed the Pirates a 6-5 loss in extra innings.
In their previous three-game series, Pittsburgh had the Padres on the ropes in back-to-back games but couldn't hang onto one-run leads in the ninth inning. San Diego forced extra innings before winning 9-8 on Wednesday, and a two-run ninth inning sealed a 7-6 victory on Thursday.
With the seven-game losing streak, Pittsburgh's odds of making the playoffs have dwindled to 1.5 percent, according to Fangraphs. For the Padres, they have an 89 percent of making the playoffs heading into Monday.
Pittsburgh will face another familiar face one day after going against Tyler Glasnow. The Padres will start Joe Musgrove, while the Pirates will counter with Marco Gonzales.
Pirates vs. Padres Broadcast Info
Location: PETCO Park
Records: Padres 66-53, Pirates 56-61
First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET
TV: Dodgers - San Diego Padres. Pirates - SportsNet-PIT.
Radio: Padres: KWFN 97.3, XEMO 860. Pirates: KDKA-FM 93.7.
Pirates vs. Padres Betting Odds via SI Sportsbook
Spread: Padres -1.5 (-133), Pirates +1.5 (+105)
Total: Over 8.5 (-125), under 8.5 (+100)
Moneyline: Padres -213, Pirates +165
