Pirates Take Step Backward in NL Playoff Race
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates recent slump is pushing them further down the National League Wild Card Race, making it harder for them to reach the posteason this fall.
They recently suffered a sweep to the San Diego Padres and lost two out of three games to the Arizona Diamondbacks the series prior, making it a 1-5 homestand.
The Padres took the first game 6-0, after a long rain delay, but the Pirates would put up a better fight in the final two games. They lead both times coming into the bottom of the ninth, 6-5 in the second game and 5-4 in the series finale, but poor bullpen performances allowed the Padres to win 9-8 in 10 innings and 7-6, respectively.
NL Wild Card Standings (Team: Record + Games Ahead/Back +Win %)
No. 4 San Diego Padres: 64-52/+2.5 games ahead/.552
No. 5 Arizona Diamondbacks: 63-53/+1.5 games ahead/.543
No. 6 New York Mets: 61-54/level/.527
No. 7 Atlanta Braves: 60-54/0.5 games back/.526
No. 8 St. Louis Cardinals: 59-57/2.5 games back/.509
No. 9 San Francisco Giants: 59-58/3.0 games back/.504
No. 10 Pittsburgh Pirates: 56-58/4.5games back/.491
The Pirates are now below .500 for the first time since July 13, when they swept the MLB-worst record holders in the Chicago White Sox on the road.
The Padres and Diamondbacks, who have two of the best records in the MLB since the end of the All-Star break are now in the top two positions in the wild card race in the National League.
The New York Mets won a series on the road against the holders of the worst record in the National League, the Colorado Rockies, putting them in the No. 6 and last wild card position.
The Atlanta Braves have lost five straight, including two out of three to the worst NL East team in the Miami Marlins and the Milwaukee Brewers swept them, with all these losses coming at home.
The St. Louis Cardinals took two out of three at home against the Tampa Bay Rays and the San Francisco Giants continue winning, taking three out of four on the road against the Washington Nationals.
Pirates Schedule Ahead
The Pirates still have a difficult schedule ahead, as they head back out west to face the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Padres. They return home to face AL West leading Seattle Mariners, then travel to the reigning World Series Champions in the Texas Rangers.
They need to win series against the Dodgers if they want to get closer to a wild card spot and need to win most of their remaining series as well to make their first postseason apperance since 2015.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates