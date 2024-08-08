Pirates Nearing Major Pitching Boost
The Pittsburgh Pirates may be getting a much-needed boost to their starting rotation sooner rather than later.
Pirates rookie starting pitcher Jared Jones is set to make a rehab start in the upcoming days for the team's Triple-A affiliate Indianapolis Indians, according to manager Derek Shelton on Wednesday. Jones has been on the injured list for over a month due to a strained lat.
Prior to being placed on the IL, Jones had been enjoying a strong rookie season, going 5-6 with a 3.56 ERA and has struck out 98 batters across 16 starts. The 23-yeard-old right-hander has pitched at least six innings in nine starts and has allowed three earned runs or fewer in all but two of his starts in his first MLB season.
Jones suffered the injury in his last start on July 3 against the St. Louis Cardinals. He pitched five innings, allowed one run and struck out five batters while throwing just 78 pitches. Jones earned a no-decision in the 5-4 victory for the Pirates.
Jones coming back from his lat injury is more than needed for Pittsburgh if it hopes to stay in the race for the NL Wild Card. The Pirates have lost four consecutive games, including three one-run ballgames, and have gone 1-5 in August.
While the eventual return of Jones is certainly needed if the Pirates want to have any chance of staying afloat in a crowded race for one of the wild card spots in the National League, the discussion of managing his and Paul Skenes' innings will eventually come to the forefront. The best days for the Pirates and their pair of budding stars in their starting rotation are likely beyond the 2024 season, so it wouldn't be surprising if Pittsburgh is more than careful with Jones' return.
Pittsburgh will look to snap its four-game skid on Friday when it faces the Los Angeles Dodgers at 10:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium.
