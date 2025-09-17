Pirates' Paul Skenes Closes PNC Park Season
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates fans have loved watching Paul Skenes pitch at PNC Park this season, but it's highly likely they won't see him pitch at home again this season.
Skenes started vs. the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on Sept. 16, giving up seven hits, three walks, three earned runs, a home run and posting six strikeouts over 3.2 innnings and 92 pitches thrown in a 4-1 loss.
This tied for the most hits Skenes has given up in a start in his career, also giving up seven hits vs. the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Aug. 7 and against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Aug. 29.
The 3.2 innings pitched were also marked the shortest outing he's had this season and the second shortest of his career, throwing two innings vs. the New York Yankees at Yankees Stadium on Sept. 28, 2024, his final start of his rookie season.
Pirates manager Don Kelly said prior to the start that it's unlikely he would start Skenes for the last home game of the season against the Athletics on Sept. 21 on just four days rest, as they're trying to give different pitchers opportunities and other pitchers, like Skenes, some rest.
"I don't think that's the plan right now," Kelly said. "We're going to be stretching guys out and this will be his last home start."
Skenes made his previous start vs. the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Sept. 10, which would've set him up for the start in the series opener vs. the Cubs on Sept. 15, but Kelly had rookie right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft start that contest.
He then would've had four games off and started the series finale vs. the Athletics, but instead will start against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sept. 23-25, and potentially again vs. the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in the final series of the season, Sept. 26-28.
Skenes dominated at PNC Park in 2025, with a 6-5 record in 15 starts, a 1.77 ERA over 91.1 innings pitched, 99 strikeouts to 18 walks, a .195 opposing batting average and a 0.90 WHIP.
He had seven scoreless outings, three outings where he gave up just one earned run and two other outings where he gave up just two eanred runs, excelling in front of a ecstatic home crowd every time he went out.
Skenes didn't like that he struggled vs. the Cubs, but thanked the fans for their support all season long, who gave him his last, standing ovation as he walked off the field in the top of the fourth inning.
“Pretty cool," Skenes said. "They’ve been here all year, supported us through it. Not the way you want to finish, but always good to feel the support from the fans.”
