Paul Skenes and Pirates Struggle in Loss to Cubs
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes didn't have the outing he wanted and neither did the offense, as they suffered a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park.
This defeat makes it 10 defeats in the past 11 games, suffering back-to-back sweeps to the Milwaukee Brewers, Sept. 5-7 at PNC Park, the Baltimore Orioles, Sept. 9-11, two of three defeats to the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sept. 12 and Sept. 14, and a 4-1 defeat to the Cubs on Sept. 15.
Pittsburgh falls to 65-87 overall and 42-35 at home, while Chicago improves to 87-64 overall and 41-35 on the road.
Skenes started the game by giving up a leadoff home run to Cubs first baseman Michael Busch on a curveball, putting the road team ahead 1-0 after just four pitches.
Skenes got a ground out from second baseman Nico Hoerner, but then walked left fielder Ian Happ and gave up a single to designated hitter Moisés Ballestros, with two Cubs baserunners on with one out.
He got a lineout from catcher Carson Kelly, then gave up a single to center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, scoring Happ and doubling the Cubs' lead to 2-0.
Skenes then loaded the bases after walking shortstop Dansby Swanson, before striking out right fielder Willi Castro to finally get out of the inning.
His 33 pitches in the first inning mark the most Skenes' has thrown in his MLB career and it was also his first ever MLB game giving up multiple runs in the first inning.
Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz hit a single with one out in the bottom of the first inning and center fielder Oneil Cruz came through with a big hit off the right field wall for a triple, scoring Horwitz to halve the deficit at 2-1.
Cruz didn't come in and score to tie the game, as Pirates shortstop Nick Gonzales lined out and ended the inning.
Skenes started the top of the second inning by striking out third baseman Matt Shaw, but then gave up a double to Busch and a single to Hoerner, putting Cubs runners on the corners with one out.
He then got Happ to fly out, but scoring Busch to give the Cubs a 3-1 lead, before striking out Ballestros to end the inning.
The Pirates had a scoring opportunity in the bottom of the third inning, as catcher Henry Davis ledoff with a single and Horwitz walked with one out, but both right fielder Bryan Reynolds and Cruz struck out back-to-back.
Skenes threw a scoreless third inning, but walked Busch and gave up a single to Hoerner with two outs in the top of the fourth inning.
Pirates manager Don Kelly took Skenes out for likely his last start at PNC Park in 2025, bringing in rookie left-handed relief pitcher Evan Sisk, who got the last out of the inning.
Skenes finished with seven hits allowed, tied for his career-high, doing so twice prior in the series opener vs. the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Aug. 29 and in the series opener vs. the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Aug. 7.
He also gave up three earned runs and three walks, while posting six strikeouts over 92 pitches and a season-low 3.2 innings pitched. This also served as his first loss since Aug. 12 vs. the Milwaukee Brewers, as he gave up four earned runs in the 14-0 defeat.
Sisk had difficulties in the top of the fifth inning, as he walked Ballestros, gave up a double to Kelly and Crow-Armstrong hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ballestros to add on to the Cubs' lead at 4-1.
Right-handed relief pitcher Justin Lawrence came in with two outs for the Pirates and got Castro to line out.
This marked the first appearance for Lawrence at PNC Park since April 20 vs. the Cleveland Guardians, after he missed months with right elbow discomfort, which resulted in months of rehab.
Lawrence loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth inning, as he gave up a single to Shaw, a double to Busch, got Hoerner to ground out and intentionally walked Happ.
He got out of the inning unscathed, as he struck out Ballestros and got Kelly to pop out.
The Pirates offense did poorly once again in this defeat to the Cubs, as they went the fourth inning through the seventh inning with no baserunner until right fielder Alexander Canario singled to leadoff the bottom of the eighth inning, which then resulted in three quick outs.
Pittsburgh got a strong outing out of right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski, who struck out five batters over three scoreless innings.
This loss makes it a series defeat for the Pirates, who have lost all four series to the Cubs and have a 3-9 record against their National League Central Divisional foe.
