Pirates' Paul Skenes Helps Out During Rain Delay
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes is willing to do anything to help his team win, even if that means something off the baseball field.
The Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers had a rain delay during the middle of their game that lasted almost two hours during the bottom of the sixth inning at PNC Park.
Rain that came down made the Pirates dugout incredibly wet, with Skenes coming through with a squeegee mop and moving water to clear the way for his teammates, getting rid of the sitting water.
The Pirates ended up losing the game 8-5 to the Brewers, but managed to score more than four runs in a game for the first time in over a month.
Skenes has had an excellent season for the Pirates in 2025, despite a 3-5 record in 10 starts. He has a 2.44 ERA over 62.2 innings pitched, 62 strikeouts to 16 walks and is holding opposing hitters to a .190 batting average.
The Pirates have scored just 31 runs in those 10 starts, which also includes a 10-3 win over the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on April 14, as they haven't provided Skenes with the necessary run support.
Skenes had his best start in his most recent outing against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 18. He allowed three hits, one walk and an earned run over a season-high eight innings pitched, while tying his season-high of nine strikeouts, but still took the loss, 1-0, in his first ever complete game.
He is coming off of an incredible 2024 season, where he had 11-3 in 23 starts, had a 1.96 ERA over 133.0 innings pitched and 170 strikeouts to 32 walks.
Skenes started for the National League in the All-Star Game, won NL Rookie of the Year, earned All-MLB First Team honors and finished third in NL Cy Young voting.
He will look to get the Pirates their first win of the series on May 23, as he makes his 11th start of the 2025 season.
