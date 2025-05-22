Pirates GM Shuts Down Paul Skenes Trade Conversation
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes is the recent subject of trade talks from across the baseball landscape, but the franchise isn't interested at all.
Pirates general manager Ben Cherington responded to a question at a recent press conference on if they would trade Skenes and he denied that.
"No. It's not at all part of the conversation," Cherington said.
Skenes has had a strong season for the Pirates, even with a 3-5 record in 10 starts. He has a 2.44 ERA over 62.2 innings pitched, 62 strikeouts to 16 walks and holding opposing hitters to a .190 batting average.
He hasn't received much run support this season, as the Pirates have scored just 31 runs in those 10 starts, which also includes a 10-3 win over the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on April 14.
This culminated in his most recent start, his best of the season, where he allowed three hits, one walk and an earned run over a season-high eight innings pitched, while tying his season-high of nine strikeouts against the Philadelphia Phillies on May 18 at Citizens Bank Park.
The Pirates offense scored no runs and Skenes took the 1-0 loss in his first ever complete game.
Pittsburgh also has a 17-33 record, ranking as the fourth worst in the MLB, 13.0 games behind the Chicago Cubs in first place of the National League Central Division and 11.5 games behind the San Diego Padres in the final NL Wild Card spot.
The Pirates also have four more seasons of club control with Skenes after 2025. He'll make the MLB minimum, $760,000 in 2025 and in 2026 as well, plus three years of salary arbitration before hitting free agency in 2030.
Trade packages for Skenes would have to account for not only his talents and te fact that he's just 22 years old, but also those years of club control, which make him even more valuable.
Skenes had a sensational 2024 season, where he went 11-3 in 23 starts, had a 1.96 ERA over 133.0 innings pitched and 170 strikeouts to 32 walks.
He started for the NL in the All-Star Game, won NL Rookie of the Year, earned All-MLB First Team honors and finished third in NL Cy Young voting.
