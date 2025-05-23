Pirates vs. Brewers Stops for Rain Delay
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers had to stop their game for a rain delay at PNC Park.
The Pirates trail the Brewers, 5-3, and had both center fielder Oneil Cruz on third base and designated hitter Andrew McCutchen on first base with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The umpires eventually decided that the game needed a delay, with rain coming down, and the Pirates groundscrew came out and got he tarp over the infield.
The Pirates currently don't have a timetable for when the game will restart, but that they'll update when they have more available.
This marks the fifth rain delay for the Pirates this season, all coming during the month of May, but the first game that had a rain delay during it taking place, as the previous four saw the first pitch start time move up.
Pittsburgh had back-to-back rain delays against the San Diego Padres at PNC Park on May 2 and May 3.
The first rain delay moved the start from 6:40 to 7:50, a 70 minute delay, and the second game got moved from 4:05 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., an hour and 40 minute delay.
The Pirates also had two rain delays on their recent road trip. They had a 15 minute delay vs. the New York Mets at Citi Park on May 14, moving first pitch from 7:10 p.m. to 7:25 p.m., and an hour and 45 minute delay vs. the Philadelphia Phillies on May 16, which moved first pitch from 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh is 1-3 in their rain delay games this season, as they lost both games vs. the Padres and 8-3 to the Phllies, while winning 4-1 against the Mets.
This marks the first meeting between the Pirates and Brewers this season and the Pirates have now played all their opponents in the National League Central Division.
Milwaukee is 24-26 overall and fourth in the NL Central, six games behind the Chicago Cubs in first place and four games behind the San Diego Padres for the final NL Wild Card spot.
