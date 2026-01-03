Livvy Dunne Reacts to Pirates' Paul Skenes' New Look

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes debuted a brand new look for the beginning of the 2026 calendar year.

Skenes decided he would go clean shaven, getting rid of his mustache and beard he had throughout 2025, a season he won the National League Cy Young Award.

Livvy Dunne, Skenes' girlfriend, posted an Instagram story showing off Skenes on New Year's Day without his facial hair.

Dunne then posted a TikTok with Skenes, again showing his clean shaven face, but jokingly saying "he's bald."

Here’s another view of clean shaven Paul Skenes https://t.co/6YfjjX0uW8 pic.twitter.com/Cx9Jbx4deY — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) January 2, 2026

Recent History of Paul Skenes' Facial Hair

The Pirates took Skenes with the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of LSU and since then, he's had some sort of facial hair.

Skenes had the mustache from the time the Pirates drafted him through the entire 2024 season, when he won National League Rookie of the Year Award .

He later grew out his beard towards the end of 2024 and kept it throughout the 2025 campaign, when he won the Cy Young Award.

Skenes hasn't always had facial hair, last doing so in his junior season at LSU in 2023. He also was clean shaven for most of his time with Air Force in his first two seasons of college in 2021 and 2022.

Jun 26, 2023; Omaha, NE, USA; LSU Tigers pitcher Paul Skenes (20) smiles after winning the College World Series over the Florida Gators at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

He ended up with a mustache with LSU as they went on and won the College World Series. Skenes himself earned numerous honors, including the National Pitcher of the Year Award, the Dick Howser Trophy, honoring the best college baseball player, and the College World Series Most Outstanding Player.

Skenes kept that mustache with him in the minor leagues for the Pirates the rest of 2023 as well.

Skenes and Dunne Have Made the Most of their Offseason

The Pirates' season ended on Sept. 27, and the couple have made sure to take this time to go do things they normally don't have the energy nor schedule for.

Skenes helped celebrated Dunne's 23rd birthday at her apartment in New York City and the couple saw the Statue of Liberty as well.

Dunne also purchased a new home in Jupiter, Fla. and Skenes came along, helping her move in and set up, as well as making great use of his new hot dog roller . Skenes also added a hilarious, new piece of art for the kitchen as well.

The couple also went back to their alma mater, LSU , and watched the then ranked No. 10 football team take down South Carolina, 20-10 at Tiger Stadium on Oct. 11, while they also met popular podcaster and stand-up comedian Theo Von .

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tiger alumni Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne watch action against the UCLA Bruinsat Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Skenes and Dunne went on vacation to Taormina, Italy, a hilltop town off the east coast of Sicily, in October.

They also celebrated Halloween , with Skenes dressing as Borat and Dunne dressing as Pamela Anderson.

Dunne hosted Skenes and his family and friends, plus Pirates teammates pitcher Jared Jones and catcher Henry Davis, for the Cy Young Award announcement and went all out for it as well. The couple also went to Hawaii for Jones and his wedding at the end of November.

Dunne and Skenes traveled to Disney World as well during the Christmas holiday, enjoying EPCOT and Hollywood Studios,

