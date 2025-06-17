Pirates' Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne Attend College World Series
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes doesn't get much time off during the season, but he makes sure to spend time with girlfriend Livvy Dunne when he gets the chance.
Skenes and Dunne went out to Omaha, Neb. watching their alma mater, LSU, compete in the Second Round of the College World Series on June 16 vs. UCLA.
Rain suspended the game, which will take place now on June 17, but the couple still had fun, with Skenes updating the jello shot challenge for the LSU faithful.
Skenes and Dunne weren't alone, as Pirates catcher Henry Davis tagged along for the show. Davis played for Louisville, making the College World Series as a freshman in 2019, and has also caught the past 11 starts for Skenes.
Davis and Skenes came on their day off after the series vs. the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field and will soon head to face the Detroit Tigers for a three games series, June 17-19.
Skenes and Dunne began dating back at LSU, and the two have been inseparable ever since. The duo also featured in a GQ magazine feature, with the couple wearing designer clothes and taking photos in a rare snowstorm in Baton Rouge.
Dunne was the most followed NCAA athlete on social media, including 5.3 million followers on Instagram and eight million followers on TikTok. She just finished her fifth season with LSU gymnastics, where they finished third at the National Championships.
She helped LSU win their first National Title in the 2023-24 season, as well as setting a career-high of 9.900 on floor twice. She also spent time on the U.S. National Team back in 2017. That marked her final season of competitive gymnastics, as she chose to retire from the sport following the conclusion of the season.
Skenes starred at LSU in 2023, after transferring from Air Force. He had a 13-2 record in 19 starts, 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings, giving up just 23 earned runs and seven earned runs, while notching 209 strikeouts to just 20 walks, leading the program to a national title that season.
Dunne herself has watched Skenes dominate at the collegiate level, through the minors to the MLB and to this present day.
The Pirates took Skenes with the No. 1 overall pick in 2023. He also signed with the franchise on a $9.2 million signing bonus, the highest ever given to a player at the time.
Skenes has pitched sensationally since coming up to the MLB on May 11, 2024, serving as one of the best players in baseball.
He finished his rookie season with an 11-3 record over 23 starts, allowing just 29 earned runs over 133.0 innings pitched for a 1.96 ERA, 170 strikeouts to 32 walks, a .198 opposing batting average, a 0.95 WHIP and a 11.50 K/9.
Skenes started for the National League in the All-Star game that season, becoming the first rookie to do so since Hideo Nomo did so in 1995 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
He went on to win NL Rookie of the Year, earning 23 of the 30 first-place votes and becoming the first Pirates player since outfielder Jason Bay did so 20 years earlier in 2004.
Skenes also earned All-MLB First Team honors and finished third for the NL Cy Young Award.
He currently has a 4-6 record in 15 starts, but has a 1.78 ERA over 96.0 innings pitched, 97 strikeouts to 22 walks, a .176 opposing batting average and a 0.85 WHIP.
Skenes is one of the best pitchers in baseball, ranking first in opposing batting average, second in ERA, WHIP and innings pitched and 10th in strikeouts.
Dunne has had a busy post-gymnastics career, supporting Skenes for his starts, home-and-away, and also starring on the cover of the new SI Swimsuit 2025 edition.
