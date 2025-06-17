Pirates Minor League Recap: Pitching Prospect Continues Resurgence
Thomas Harrington’s 2025 season got off to an up-and-down start. After making his debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second series of the year, Harrington struggled to adjust to big league hitters. He was sent back down to AAA Indianapolis a week after his first MLB start. Then, the 23-year-old right-hander faced significant challenges in his return to the minor leagues, posting a 6.87 ERA through April and May.
However, June has been a different story. Harrington has turned things around in impressive fashion, delivering three consecutive quality starts and showcasing the pitching potential that made him MLB Pipeline’s No. 80 overall prospect.
His best performance yet came last Saturday, when he dominated St. Paul (Twins) with a career-high 10 strikeouts over six strong innings, allowing just two runs in a winning effort. Harrington’s command and confidence have clearly improved, as opposing hitters have managed only a .159 batting average against him this month.
Harrington was called up to the Pirates on April 1st, then made his debut in a start against the Tampa Bay Rays later that night. He struggled from the onset of the game, and gave up three earned runs in the first inning. Harrington settled in a bit until he gave up a three-run homer to Brandon Lowe in the fourth inning. The rookie went on to finish the inning, but ultimately ended up with a line of six earned runs in four innings pitched. He walked four and struck out two.
His next appearance was in relief, six days later against the St. Louis Cardinals. It was a bit more promising - he struck out five in four innings pitched while recording his first career save. But the righty also gave up two home runs and three earned runs. Harrington was sent down to Indianapolis two days later.
After his early-season struggles, Harrington’s rebound in AAA has been a promising development. His recent outings highlight his ability to adjust and refine his approach, a key factor in his rise through the minors.
During Saturday's start, Harrington's off-speed arsenal was particularly effective. Eight of his ten strikeouts came from off-speed pitches: six from his sweeper and two from his splitter.
With continued consistency, Harrington could soon earn another opportunity at the major league level. For now, his resurgence in AAA serves as a reminder of his long-term potential as a reliable starting pitcher.
Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A)
Results & Current Record: 6-1 vs. St. Paul, 40-28 this season
Top Performers:
- SP Thomas Harrington: 1 GS, 6 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 10 K
- SP Hunter Barco: 1 GS, 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- OF Jack Suwinski: .412 AVG, .450 OBP, 2 HR, 2 2B, 6 RBI since June 9
- OF Billy Cook: ..350 AVG, .435 OBP, 1 2B, 3 RBI since June 9
Notable: Suwinski continued his scorching hot month of June. This month, he has a .333 batting average, a .404 on-base-percentage, with three home runs and 12 runs batted in.
Altoona Curve (Double-A)
Results & Current Record: 3-3 vs. Erie, 28-35 this season
Top Performers:
- SS Kervin Pichardo: .313 AVG, .389 OBP, 2 HR, 1 3B, 1 2B, 6 RBI since June 9
- SP Blake Townsend: 2 GS, 7 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K
- RP Beau Burrows: 3 G, 5 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, 7 K, 1 SV
Notable: The Curve used their bullpen for all nine innings of Sunday night's 7-1 win over Erie. Townsend started the game and pitched four innings as the "bulk opener".
Greensboro Grasshoppers (High-A)
Results & Current Record: 5-1 vs Rome, 42-20 this season
Top Performers:
- SS Konnor Griffin: .407 AVG, .469 OBP, 2 HR, 4 2B, 8 RBI, 10 R, 6 SB since June 9
- 1B Esmerlyn Valdez: .542 AVG, .633 OBP, 1 HR, 4 2B, 5 BB, 8 RBI since June 9
- SS Jesus Castill0: .556 AVG, .636 OBP, 2 SB since June 9
- SP Antwone Kelly: 2 GS, 10 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 9 K
Notable: The Grasshoppers have the second most wins in High-A, trailing only the Brooklyn Cyclones (43-20) and the West Michigan Whitecaps (43-20). However, they have played one fewer game than both teams.
Bradenton Marauders (Low-A)
Results & Current Record: 2-4 vs Jupiter, 29-34 this season
Top Performers:
- SS Yordany De Los Santos: .286 AVG, .400 OBP, 1 HR, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 SB since June 9
- SP Peyton Stumbo: 1 GS, 5 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
Notable: On Sunday, the Marauders won 2-1 on a walk-off, bases-loaded balk by Jupiter relief pitcher Luis Ramirez.
Player of the Week:
Konnor Griffin (GRN) – What more is there to say about the 19-year-old who continues to wreak havoc on minor league pitchers? He already looks like he may be one of the best hitters at the High-A level - and he's one of the youngest in the league. Griffin smacked home runs in consecutive games over the weekend, and already has six stolen bases and ten runs scored in six games. It would not be shocking to see Griffin in Altoona by the end of the season. It is a bit more cloudy as to when Griffin will debut at PNC Park, but he may force the Pirates organization hand next season if he keeps this up.
This Week:
- Indianapolis Indians: @ Columbus (June 17-22)
- Altoona Curve: vs. Richmond (June 17-22)
- Greensboro Grasshoppers: @ Greenville (June 17-22)
- Bradenton Marauders: vs. Tampa (June 17-22)
