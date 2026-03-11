Livvy Dunne Makes Team USA Joke With Pirates' Paul Skenes

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes is currently with Team USA, and his most recent game provided a great play and hilarity as well.

Skenes got a great play from shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who made a incredible play on a hit by Team Mexico catcher Alejandro Kirk in the top of the fourth inning. Witt made a diving stop, landing in the outfield, then rose up to his knees and threw across his body, getting Kirk out at first base with an amazing throw.

The Pirates pitcher, who is usually reserved on the mound even after most plays, couldn't help but give a sly smile to his Team USA teammate for one of the best defensive efforts that he'll ever get in his career.

Skenes' girlfriend Livvy Dunne decided to post the popular "Distracted Boyfriend" meme on Twitter, with Skenes as the boyfriend, having the smile from from the game and looking back at Witt, with his face on the girl walking out of the picture, then Dunne put her face on the annoyed girlfriend.

Dunne didn't attend the game, which makes the meme even funnier, with the implication that Witt is going to take her man.

Skenes Dominates in World Baseball Classic Debut

Skenes excelled for Team USA in their 5-3 win over Team USA in World Baseball Classic Pool Play in front of a raucous, split-crowd of 41,628 at Daikin Park, home of the Houston Astros on March 9.

He threw four scoreless innings and posted seven strikeouts, a record for a Team USA pitcher in the WBC, with 45 strikes on his 60 pitches.

Mar 9, 2026; Houston, TX, United States; United States pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch in the first inning against Mexico at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It wasn't the only great play that Skenes got in his Team USA right fielder Aaron Judge threw out Team Mexico shortstop Joey Ortiz at third base, with Alex Bregman making a great tag, ending the top of the third inning after Ortiz got on base due to an error.

Skenes has the confidence to go out and throw whatever pitch he needs, as he can rely on his defense to get outs if opposing hitters do get onto.

“Yeah makes it really easy to pitch," Skenes said in the postgame press conference. "We’re not running from contact. The guys behind us can make really good plays. Bobby’s play, that was one of the best plays I’ve ever seen, the one on [Alejandro] Kirk I believe. Yeah, they did a great job today.”

Skenes went the furthest he has gone so far in Spring Training as well, after pitching 2.1 innings vs. the Atlanta Braves in his Spring Training debut on Feb. 25 and then just three innings in his first Team USA start in their exhibition vs. the San Francisco Giants on March 3.

If he continues pitching like this, Skenes will surely have another great season, coming off a Cy Young campaign in 2025.

