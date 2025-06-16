Pirates End Relief Pitcher's Rehab Assignment
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher is getting closer to his return to the team after a long time out with injury.
The Pirates announced that they ended the rehab assignment of right-handed pitcher Dauri Moreta, reinstated him from the 60-day injured list and then optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis.
Pittsburgh also designated catcher Brett Sullivan for assignment, making room on the 40-man roster for Moreta.
He missed all of 2024, after suffering a ligament injury in his right elbow and underwent Tommy John Surgery, with the team placing him on the 60-day Injured List on March 16.
Moreta started his first rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton on April 29. He pitched in two games, starting one contest, and allowing one hit in two innings of work.
The Pirates then moved him to Indianapolis for another rehab assignment on May 6. He made 16 relief appearances, with four holds, two blown save opportunities, a 3.07 ERA over 14.2 innings 20 strikeouts to 12 walks, a .200 opposing batting average and a 1.50 WHIP.
Moreta will still pitch with Indianapolis, but likely increase his appearances and length in games, while he builds up back to pitching at the MLB level, making his placement on the 40-man roster so crucial.
The Pirates landed Moreta in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds on Nov. 18, 2022, as they sent shortstop Kevin Newman in exchange.
Moreta had a strong 2023 season, with a 5-2 record in 55 games, a 3.72 ERA over 58.0 innings pitched, 76 strikeouts to 24 walks an an opposing batting average of .187.
His most entrancing pitch is his "wrong-way slider" which works almost like a screwball, as it befuddled pitchers throughout 2023.
Moreta also made himself a fan favorite with the Pirates faithful, living up to his "big bank" nickname and putting up the dollar signs after he came off the mound.
Pittsburgh has had a few injuries in their bullpen, with right-handed pitcher Colin Holderman on the 15-day Injured List with right thumb inflammation, and both right-handed pitcher Justin Lawrence and left-handed pitcher Tim Mayza on the 60-day Injured List.
Lawrence has right elbow inflammation and Mayza is out with a left shoulder lat muscle strain. Both pitchers are making their way back from their injuries, as they'll start throwing again.
The Pirates current bullpen consists of right-handed pitchers in Braxton Ashcraft, David Bednar, Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mldozinski, Dennis Santana and Chase Shugart, plus left-handed pitchers in Ryan Borucki and Caleb Ferguson.
