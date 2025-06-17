Pirates Duo Among Top 10 in NL All-Star Votes
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates duo has each had a strong 2025, and received recognition for it from baseball fans.
Andrew McCutchen and Isiah Kiner-Falefa both landed in the top 10 National League All-Star Game voting for their respective positions for the first All-Star ballot update
McCutchen earned 53,841 votes, 10th best for an NL designated hitter, and Kiner-Falefa earned 76,025 votes, eighth best for a NL shortstop.
McCutchen is in his 12th season with the Pirates and his third consecutive year in his second stint, signing a one-year, $5 million deal again this past offseason.
He has slashed .263/.349/.410 for an OPS of .759, with 57 hits, 11 doubles, seven home runs, 26 RBIs and 28 walks to 50 strikeouts.
McCutchen has made history this season, with his sixth home run marking No. 241 in his time with the Pirates. This moved him into third place all-time for most home runs in franchise history, moving past Hall of Fame right fielder Roberto Clemente (1955-72).
He also moved into the No. 9 all-time in Pirates history with hits, moving past Hall of Fame shortstop Arky Vaughn (1934-42), who had 1,709 hits in Pittsburgh.
McCutchen hasn't made an All-Star game since 2015, which was the end of five consecutive seasons representing the NL. He has started 50 games at designated hitter this season for the Pirates, with just six in right field and one in left field.
Kiner-Falefa has served as the Pirates starting shortstop this season, doing so in 59 games.
He has batted .284/.332/.358 for an OPS of .690, a career-best slash line so far in his career in 2025. He also has 57 hits, 10 doubles, one triple, one home run, 15 RBIs, 11 walks to 34 strikeouts and nine stolen bases.
Kiner-Falefa has never made an All-Star team, but did win a Gold Glove with the Texas Rangers in 2020.
The last Pirates infielder that made an All-Star game was Adam Frazier, who did so in his first stint with the team in 2021. Jack Wilson (2001-09) was the last Pirates shortstop that made the All-Star game, doing so in 2004.
Two Pirates made the 2024 All-Star Game, in outfielder Bryan Reynolds and right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes.
Skenes started the All-Star Game for the NL, the fifth rookie ever and the first since Hideo Nomo did so with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1995. He was also the first Pirates pitcher to start an All-Star Game since Jerry Reuss in 1975.
