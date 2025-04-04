Pirates' Paul Skenes Makes Unprecedented MLB History
Paul Skenes continues to make history, becoming the first pitcher since earned runs became an official statistic to record a sub-2.00 ERA with at least 175 strikeouts over his first 25 Major League appearances. The milestone cements the Pirates’ fireballer as baseball’s most dominant young arm, rewriting the standard for pitching excellence to begin a career.
The 22-year-old flamethrower achieved the feat during Wednesday afternoon's 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, where he delivered 7 innings with 6 strikeouts and no earned runs. Skenes now boasts a 1.92 ERA and 183 strikeouts in his first 25 starts, surpassing benchmarks set by legendary pitchers like Dwight Gooden and Fernando Valenzuela.
Skenes’ early career numbers are staggering. His strikeout rate ranks among the best ever for a pitcher in his first 25 games, consistently overpowering hitters with a high-velocity fastball that routinely touches triple digits. Complementing his elite velocity is a devastating slider, his famous "splinker", a well-commanded changeup, and two new pitches that he added this past off-season, making him a nightmare matchup for opposing lineups. His sub-2.00 ERA reflects his ability to limit hard contact, strand runners, and generate whiffs at an elite level.
To put Skenes’ feat into perspective, even legendary pitchers who dominated in their early careers — such as Gooden, Pedro Martinez, and Justin Verlander — did not achieve this combination of strikeout dominance and run prevention in their first 25 outings. His statistical performance suggests that he is not only a overpowering flamethrower, but also among the most effective pitchers in baseball.
Skenes' dominance also stands out amongst his current peers. Since his debut on May 11, 2024, he has the lowest ERA of any starting pitcher — 1.92. The next lowest? 2.42, almost a half run more. You'll have to click the graphic below to see Skenes name appear, because he's all the way at the top.
For the Pirates, Skenes represents a franchise-altering talent, giving them a legitimate front-line starter who can anchor the rotation for years to come. If he continues at this pace, his name may be mentioned alongside the greatest pitching seasons in history — and perhaps, one day, among the all-time greats.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates