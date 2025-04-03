Pirates Pitching Prospect Excels in First Start

Bubba Chandler’s first start is in the books!



- 2.2IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 3BB, 4SO’s (pulled after hitting early season pitch limit)



Slider looked FANTASTIC. Had some issues with the fastball, primarily in the 3rd inning. Fastball topped out at 99mph!



Full strikeout recap here - pic.twitter.com/nVRCucnwUQ