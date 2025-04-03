Pirates Pitching Prospect Excels in First Start
PITTSBURGH — The top prospect in the Pittsburgh Pirates minor league system made their season debut and showed everyone why he's rated as highly as he is.
Pirates right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler made his first start for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians against the Iowa Cubs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.
Chandlery excelled in his start, allowing just one hit and three walks over 2.2 innings pitch with four strikeouts.
He displayed his fastball, which reached 99 mph, as well as his slider for the strikeouts. The best strikeout came in the first inning, as catcher Henry Davis caught Chander's fast ball and then threw out the runner at second base.
Chandler is the No. 1 prospect in the Pirates minor league system and No. 15 in the minor leagues overall, according to MLB Pipeline.
He excelled in the MLB Spring Breakout game for the Pirates against the Philadelphia Phillies on March 14, featuring the best prospects from both franchises.
Chandler pitched just two innings, but allowed no hits nor walks and finished with four strikeouts, with three coming in the second inning, as he struck out the side.
He displayed his pitching arsenal, with a fastball reaching 100 mph, his cutter near 90 mph, and his changeup close to that as well, accomplishing what he did over just 30 pitches.
Chandler would earn a spot on the 2025 All-Spring Breakout First Team from MLB.com. for his performance.
Chandler played for North Oconee High School in Bogart, Ga., 60 miles east of Atlanta. He starred in multiple sports, including basketball, golf, football and baseball. He originally committed to Georgia to play baseball, but then decommitted and committed to Clemson to play both football and baseball.
He had a fantastic senior season for North Oconee, going 8-1 with just a 1.25 ERA, plus 96 strikeouts in 44.2 innings pitched, while hitting .411 with eight home runs, 12 doubles and 35 RBI.
The Pirates would select Chandler with the No, 72 overall pick in the Third Round of the 2021 MLB Draft and signed him for $3 millon signing bonus, an over slot signing.
He pitched and also played shortstop for the Rookie-Level Florida Complex Pirates in 2021 and 2022 and then earned promotion to the Bradenton Marauders in the Single-A Florida State League.
Chandler chose to focus on pitching heading into the 2023 season, which would show his best talents. He started 24 games for the Greensboro Grasshoppers in High-A, with a 9-4 record, 4.75 ERA in 106.0 innings pitched, making 120 strikeouts to 51 walks and holding hitters to a .265 batting average.
He made it up to Altoona for just one game in 2023, allowing just one hit in five innings of work and getting the win.
Chandler played most of 2024 in Double-A with the Altoona Curve, starting 16 of 19 games, a 6-7 record, one save, one shutout. He also had a 3.70 ERA in 80.1 innings pitched, allowing 55 hits, 33 earned runs and 26 walks, while making 94 strikeouts and holding hitters to a .192 batting average, along with having a 1.01 WHIP.
Chandler earned a promotion to Triple-A with the Indianapolis Indians on Aug. 8 and pitched even better than he did in Double-A.
He finished with 4-0 record in seven starts, a 1.83 ERA in 39.1 innings pitched, allowing just 26 hits, eight earned runs, two home runs and 15 walks to 54 strikeouts. He held opposing hitters to a .183 batting average and a 1.04 WHIP.
