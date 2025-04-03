Pirates Send Outfielder Down to Minors
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates sent one of their position players off the roster and down to the minor leagues.
The Pirates announced that they optioned infielder/outfielder Ji Hwan Bae to Triple-A Indianapolis. They made this move so they could make room for newly acquired outfielder Alexander Canario to the 26-man roster, getting him in a trade with the New York Mets.
Bae started one game for the Pirates this season in left field against the Miami Marlins on March 29. He had no hits in four at-bats, striking out three times, as the Pirates lost on a walk-off, 5-4 in 12 innings.
He got in as a pinch-runner the following game vs. the Marlins on March 30 in the eighth inning, coming in for designated hitter Andrew McCutchen, with the score 2-2 with two outs.
Bae had three different attempts stealing second base, where he went and then ran back, even on a 3-1 count, which right fielder Jack Suwinski walked on.
He stayed on, even though he appeared to pull his hamstring, and would steal third base, before a crew chief review looked at it and called him out.
The Pirates would go on to lose that game on a walk-off as well, 3-2 in nine innings, as they won just one of their four games against the Marlins on the road.
Bae played just 29 games for the Pirates in 2024, slashing .189/.247/.216 with an OPS of .463 with just 14 hits in 74 at-bats, two doubles, six RBIs and six walks to 24 strikeouts.
He also played in 66 games for Indianapolis, where he did much better, slashing .341/.433/.504 for an OPS of .937 with 84 hits, 11 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 41 RBIs and 41 walks.
The Pirates signed Bae as an international free agent from South Korea on a $1.5 million contract on June 27, 2018.
Bae spent four seasons in the minor leagues, excluding 2020, which the MLB cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He made his debut on Sept. 23, 2022, playing second base for the Pirates against the Chicago Cubs.
Bae would play 111 games for the Pirates in 2023, slashing .231/.296/.311 for a .608 OPS, with 77 hits, 17 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 32 RBIs, 24 stolen bases and 30 walks to 92 strikeouts.
The Pirates now have six outfielders in Bryan Reynolds, Jack Suwinski, Tommy Pham, Oneil Cruz, McCutchen and Canario on their roster.
Pittsburgh faces the New York Yankees for their first series at PNC Park. First pitch for the home opener on April 4 is at 4:12 p.m.
