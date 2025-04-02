Pirates' Paul Skenes Ranked Among Top Five MLB Players
Pittsburgh Pirates’ ace Paul Skenes has been recognized as one of the elite players in Major League Baseball, landing in the top five of ESPN’s MLB Rank 2025: Top 100 Baseball Players. The 22-year-old right-hander joins an exclusive group headlined by superstars , solidifying his place among the game’s top talents.
It was no surprise that otherworldly talent Shohei Ohtani placed first on the list. After a breakout season in Kansas City, five-tool shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. was ranked second. He leaped 14 spots after being ranked 16th before last season.
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts was ranked third. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge came in at number four, one spot above Skenes.
Skenes, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, has taken the league by storm with his dominant fastball, devastating slider, and poise beyond his years. After a stellar rookie campaign in 2024, where he posted a 1.96 ERA with 170 strikeouts in 133 innings, the fireballer is looking to elevate his game further in 2025. His inclusion in the top five marks acknowledgement that Skenes is not just one of the most exciting young players in baseball — he's also one of the best.
ESPN’s panel of experts praised Skenes for his potent pitch mix and ability to overpower hitters. His presence alongside established megastars like Ohtani and Judge underscores his meteoric rise and the bright future ahead for Pittsburgh’s franchise. Skenes had not yet debuted when the list was published last season, and his move from being unranked to number five was the biggest leap (+95) by any player.
The panel also had a writer make a prediction for each player on the list. "Move over, Kerry Wood. Skenes will flirt with a 20-strikeout game at some point this year. He'll reach 17 on one glorious night, wowing the sports world in the process," wrote ESPN's Jesse Rogers.
The mention of Wood’s legendary 20-K game in 1998 hints at Skenes’ historic potential, with analysts believing he could deliver a similar jaw-dropping performance this season.
The only other Pirate to make the list was Oneil Cruz, coming in to the season ranked at number 59. This is a respectable ranking for the ultra-powerful and speedy centerfielder, but Cruz is looking to have a breakout season and make a Skenes-esque jump for next year's list. He currently has five stolen bases, which leads the league.
With Skenes leading the rotation, the Pirates are off to a rocky 1-5 start in 2025. However, Pittsburgh fans can celebrate having one of the game’s premier player, and a pitcher who has quickly become must-watch TV every fifth day.
ESPN’s full Top 100 list can be found here.
