Pirates' Paul Skenes Makes Aaron Judge Look Easy
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes didn't need much time to close out the opening inning of the 2024 All-Star game. Starting for the National League, he went through four batters, walking one of them which opened up an opportunity for a blockbuster matchup.
Everyone was hoping that Skenes got an opportunity to showcase his skills against the American League MVP favorite and New York Yankees star Aaron Judge. Well, that happened as Skenes walked Judge's teammate Juan Soto.
Prior to the game, Judge complimented Skenes' play, saying his pitching is "electric."
"Gotten a chance to watch a couple of his games the past couple weeks since he got called up, and it’s special stuff, man," Judge said in a press conference prior to the All-Star game. "Electric stuff.
"You can talk about the velocity of his pitches and what he does, but the guy’s a pitcher, man,"Judge added. "He can work all three, four, five of his pitches. Throw it to every part of the zone any count. He’s a complete pitcher."
Well, Judge got to see that electric play in-person, going up against Skenes at the bottom of the first inning of the All-Star game. And in one pitch, Judge chopped the ball down the third base line and into the glove of Alec Bohm for an easy out at second base.
Skenes finished the night after just one inning but looked good in his All-Star game debut. Holding a 1.90 ERA with 89 strikeouts at the midway point, and now adding a win over Judge to his resume, the expectations are only getting bigger for the Pirates rookie star.
