Pirates’ Paul Skenes Gets New Team USA Teammate
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes got himself a new teammate on Team USA for next spring in one of the best infielders in the game.
Team USA manager Mark DeRosa announced the next addition for his roster for the World Baseball Classic in 2026 in Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.
Witt had one of the best seasons in recent history in 2024, which established him as one of the top players in baseball.
He slashed .332/.389/.588 for an OPS of .977, with 211 hits, 45 doubles, 11 triples, 32 home runs, 109 RBIs, 57 walks to 106 strikeouts and 31 stolen bases.
Witt finished as the MLB Batting Champion, while leading baseball in hits, ranking tied for second in doubles, third in triples, slugging percentage and with both 88 extra-base hits and 374 total bases, fourth in OPS, sixth in on-base percentage and tied for sixth in RBIs.
He also dominated defensively, winning his first Gold Glove Award. He also earned his first All-Star nod, plus a Sliver Slugger Award and All-MLB First Team honors.
The Royals took Witt with the second overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Colleyville Heritage High School in Colleyville, Texas. Witt forwent his commitment to Oklahoma and signed a $7.79 million bonus with the Royals.
Witt excelled at both Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha in 2021, earning USA Today and Baseball American Minor League Player of the Year honors.
The Royals placed Witt on their 2022 Opening Day Roster and he is in his fourth full season at the MLB level.
Witt finished fourth in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2022. He then had a sensational season in 2023, with 30 home runs, AL-leading 49 stolen bases and an MLB-leading 11 triples.
He finished with the first 30-30 season (30 home runs, 30 stolen bases), in Royals history in 2023. He then became the first shortstop to have back-to-back 30-30 seasons in and the first player since Alfonso Soriano, 2005-06.
Witt also played for Team USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, where they finished runners-up. He played in five games, with just one hit in two at-bats and a walk.
He is the third player that announced they'll play for Team USA at the 2026, along with Skenes and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
