Pirates Infielder Named Gold Glove Award Candidate
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates infielder has had an incredible season on defense, earning recognition from around the baseball world.
Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes is one of the best defensive players in baseball and has done so again in 2025.
He ranks amongst the top MLB players in advanced defensive statistics, including third with 12 outs above average and tied for third with nine runs prevented.
Hayes' leads all third basemen in the MLB with nine outs above average while standing up straight, four more than the next third baseman, Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals, at five outs above average.
He has played 74 games at third base for the Pirates this season, with 47 putouts and 161 assists over 211 total chances, with three errors and 18 turned double plays.
Hayes won the Gold Glove Award at third base in 2023, with 21 defensive runs saved, a fielding run value of 13 and a 2.4 defensive WAR.
Andrew Simon and Shanthi Sepe-Chepuru of MLB.com predicted their Gold Glove Award winners for the National League and American League, picking Hayes for the NL Gold Glove Award at third base.
"Hayes ended Nolan Arenado’s 10-season win streak at NL third base in 2023 before Chapman beat him out in ‘24." they wrote. "Now it looks like Hayes may be back on top, as his 11 Outs Above Average is more than double his closest challenger at the hot corner. Hayes is especially adept at coming in on balls (4 OAA, tied for the best in MLB) and moving to his right, toward the line (7 OAA, first)."
The Pirates took Hayes with the 32nd overall pick in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft and signed him, forgoing his commitment to Tennessee.
He made his MLB Debut on Sept. 1, 2020 and makes this his fifth season that he's spent the entirety of it at the MLB level.
Hayes previously dealt with chronic back issues that kept him out of the final part of last season, not playing from mid-August onwards.
He's stayed healthy this season and had great defense, but has struggled from the plate. He has slashed .232/.284/.283 for an OPS of .567, with 63 hits in 272 at-bats, four doubles, two triples, two home runs, 22 RBIs and 16 walks to 61 strikeouts in 2025.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates