Pirates Bullpen Arm Resumes Baseball Activities
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have an important piece of their bullpen working his way back from a recent injury.
Pirates left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki struggled in his most recent appearance out of the bullpen in the series opener vs. the Texas Rangers at PNC Park on June 20.
He allowed a hit, two walks and an earned run, getting just one out and throwing seven strikes on 16 pitches.
Borucki left with Pirates assistant athletic trainer Tony Leo in the middle of the inning, with fellow left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson coming in for him.
The Pirates placed Borucki on the 15-day injured list on June 21 with low back inflammation and brought up right-handed pitcher Hunter Stratton in replacement.
Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk spoke at his recent injury report and said that Borucki has resumed some light baseball activities, but hasn't begun throwing yet, according to José Negron of DK Pittsburgh Sports.
Tomczyk also said that they will reassess Borucki on June 27 and then begin a throwing program when the team returns to Pittsburgh, for their upcoming series vs. the New York Mets, June 27-29, and the St. Louis Cardinals, June 30-July 2.
Borucki has made 29 relief appearances for the Pirates this season, with 1-3 record, a 5.26 ERA over 25.2 innings pitched, 22 strikeouts to 11 walks, a .228 opposing batting average and a 1.25 WHIP.
He had a good start to this season, with a 2.55 ERA over 18 appearances and 17.2 innings pitched through May 13, with 15 strikeouts to five walks, a .167 opposing batting average and a 0.85 WHP.
Borucki has pitched his worst since then, with an 11.25 ERA over his last 11 appearances, with 10 earned runs over 8.0 innings pitched.
He made the Opening Day roster, which originally had four left-handed pitchers, but now only has Ferguson as it's sole southpaw.
Tim Mayza is currently on the 60-day injured list with a left shoulder injury and is currently working back from that, last pitching on April 18.
Joey Wentz spent most of the season with the Pirates before they designated him for assignment on June 7, as they made a number of roster moves. The Twins would claim Wentz off waivers on June 11.
The Pirates currently have seven right-handed pitchers in the bullpen. This includes Braxton Ashcraft, David Bednar, Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski, Dennis Santana, Chase Shugart and Michael Darrell-Hicks, who took the spot of Stratton, who went back down to Triple-A.
