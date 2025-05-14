Pirates' Paul Skenes Realizes Team USA Dream
NEW YORK — Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes always knew that he wanted to represent his country, in any way possible.
Skenes announced that he will do so with Team USA at the 2026 World Baseball Classic, where he'll face the best talent in the sport from across the world next March.
He had previously attended Air Force Academy, where he expected to serve his country and do his duty as a cadet, but eventually pursued baseball as he continued improving and starring at the collegiate level.
While he left the Air Force for baseball, he still has great connections with former teammates there and how they've shaped his life.
Skenes called his parents following the decision, but received an important text from someone who mentored him back when his dreams weren't necessarily baseball focused.
His captain in the Air Force was one of the first people that sent him a message, which meant a great deal to Skenes, as his captain showed him what it meant to work diligently and lead your team.
"He taught me how to lead, I would say," Skenes said. "He was a junior when I was a freshman and he taught me how to lead, taught me what it’s like to be a good leader, showed it to me, showed it to all of us. Hard work, motivation, dedication, all that stuff."
Skenes knows what it means to wear USA across his chest and has done it before with Team USA at the youth level.
He first did so back in 2014 with the 12U National Team that won silver at the COPABE Pan American Championships in Mazatlan, Mexico. He primarily played at first base, with eight starts in 10 games, and batted .286 with six hits and one RBI.
Skenes then pitched twice with the Collegiate National Team. He played in the Stars vs. the Stripes series, posting a a 3.58 ERA and six strikeouts in 7.0 total innings of work with the Stripes and also faced the U.S. Olympic Team.
He also pitched at Honkbalweek Haarlem, throwing four scoreless innings, striking out four and allowing two hits in the 10-0 win over the Netherlands.
Skenes is ready for the World Baseball Classic, where he'll play against the top players, much different than with the youth teams, making it a special occasion for him.
"There’s no bigger stage than this," Skenes said on the World Baseball Classic. "Playing in it before, it was 12U and then a college team, so that’s obviously within 12 years old and then within a couple years of age in college. Now it’s everybody, it’s the best of the best. So, there’s no greater Team USA team to play on than this one and represent the nation on the biggest stage."
Skenes had the pleasure of watching the World Baseball Classic as a kid growing up, wanting to be where those players were.
His most memorable experience was, like for most people, in 2017 where Team USA won their first and only gold medal in the competition.
"I think the first one I can remember watching was 2017, so watching the team then, obviously, the Adam Jones catch and everything that happened there and getting to meet a couple of the guys that played on that team over this past year," Skenes said. "So, that was probably the one for me."
Skenes makes it three straight World Baseball Classics that the Pirates will have a representative on Team USA.
Outfielder/designated hitter Andrew McCutchen played on the 2017 team that won gold and right-handed pitcher David Bednar played in the last one in 2023, where Team USA lost to Japan to take silver.
He spoke to both McCutchen and Bednar and they reaffirmed him on how special it really is to play in the World Baseball Classic and he can't wait to do it himself.
“Yeah, a little bit. Basically said it’s the coolest thing they’ve ever experienced," Skenes said. "Looking forward to it and looking forward to having my own experience."
Skenes is one of two players who have committed to playing for Team USA at the 2026 World Baseball Classic, along with New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
Other great players will join the team, which will give Skenes a great chance to play with some of the best players in the world and gain experience doing so, which will help his MLB career.
"You can’t not get better, being around those guys," Skenes said. "Obviously going with the goal of winning gold, but the silver lining of it being around the best players in the game for three, four weeks, however long it is. So, it’s an unbelievable opportunity and I can’t wait to learn and be around them."
Skenes is willing to do what it takes to bring home for the gold and will work as a recruiter for the event if he has to.
This includes persauding pitchers, who are worried about pitch counts in March affecting them later in the season, as Skenes hopes his announcement will get them to join in as well.
“That’s the goal. I think that’s probably why [Team USA Manager Mark Derosa] probably wanted to announce it like this," Skenes said. "So, I’m in. I’m not worried about any of that stuff and I think that, from what I’ve heard a lot of guys are too.”
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates