Pirates' Paul Skenes Projected for Possible Half-Billion Dollar Contract
The baseball world is always looking toward the next record-breaking contract, and Pittsburgh Pirates pitching sensation Paul Skenes is emerging as the leading candidate to shatter financial barriers. ESPN’s Jeff Passan recently projected that the 22-year-old flamethrower could command a staggering $500 million deal when he reaches free agency — a figure that would make him the highest-paid pitcher in MLB history.
The discussion gained traction after Juan Soto signed a historic 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets this past offseason. With many of the game’s other young superstars — including Bobby Witt Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr., and Jackson Chourio — already locked into long-term extensions, Skenes stands out as one of the few players with the talent, youth, and marketability to potentially surpass Soto’s record.
Skenes has lived up to the hype in his sophomore season, posting a 2.77 ERA with 47 strikeouts in 48.2 innings. Despite taking a hard-fought loss last night against the St. Louis Cardinals (6 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO), his elite stuff and poise have reinforced his status as one of the best young pitchers in a generation. By the time he hits free agency after the 2029 season, he’ll be just 27 years old—prime age for a historic payday.
Meanwhile, Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz is also positioning himself for a major payday, with Passan listing him in the $200 million tier. The 6-foot-7 dynamo has made significant strides at the plate, improving his power, plate discipline, and baserunning (14 steals in 32 games). While his defense remains a work in progress, his offensive upside could make him one of the most sought-after free agents when he hits the market in 2029.
If both players continue on their current trajectories, Pittsburgh could soon boast two of the most lucrative contracts in baseball history, with Skenes potentially rewriting the record books as MLB’s first $500 million pitcher. The looming question for Pirates fans: Will Pittsburgh actually pay up?
