Pirates Star Leads MLB in Key Exit Velocity Metrics
Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz is putting the league on notice with his jaw-dropping power, currently leading Major League Baseball in average exit velocity at 96.9 MPH. Cruz isn’t just making contact—he’s demolishing baseballs, also topping MLB in EV50 (108.3 MPH), a measure of the average of his 50 hardest-hit balls.
His elite bat speed places him just behind Shohei Ohtani in hard-hit percentage (62.7% to Ohtani’s 65.9%), while his 13% barrel rate per plate appearance ranks fourth in the majors. Cruz has also recorded the second-hardest-hit ball of the season at 119.6 MPH, trailing only Vladimir Guerrero Jr's 120.4 MPH rocket.
Since being moved to the leadoff spot in late April, Cruz has flourished, using his elite bat speed and improved plate discipline to ignite Pittsburgh’s offense. His .243/.377/.505 slash line with eight home runs and 12 stolen bases through 32 games has made him one of the most dynamic table-setters in baseball.
Manager Derek Shelton’s decision to bat Cruz first has paid off tremendously, as the 26-year-old’s combination of power, speed, and an increasing walk rate (up to 17.5%, compared to 8.5% in 2024) has given the Pirates a consistent offensive spark.
During Saturday's home loss to the San Diego Padres, Cruz was 1-1 with four walks. Although the Pirates failed to bring him around to score, reaching base five times in one game is still a significant achievement.
Defensively, Cruz’s transition to center field has been far from seamless. But it’s his evolution as a hitter that has solidified his status as a key contributor to the Pirates. After battling injuries in previous seasons, he has stayed healthy in 2025, and his refined approach—mixing aggression with selectivity—has made him the most valuable offensive player on the team.
With every swing, Cruz is proving to be one of the most fearsome power hitters in baseball, blending raw strength with explosive bat speed in a way few players can match. If he maintains his near 40/40 pace, Cruz could put together one of the best seasons at the plate in MLB history.
