Pittsburgh Pirates Top Prospects' Start Streaming Free Again
Pittsburgh Pirates fans have another opportunity to watch top pitching prospect Bubba Chandler (MLB Pipeline’s No. 14 overall) dominate live — for free — as he takes the mound tonight for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians against the Omaha Storm Chasers, who are a Kansas City Royals affiliate.
The 22-year-old right-hander has been nearly untouchable in his first five Triple-A starts, posting a 1.33 ERA, 0.64 WHIP, and 27 strikeouts in 20.1 innings. His WHIP and .106 opponent batting average both lead the Triple-A International League. His fastball, which regularly hits 100+ MPH, ranks among the best in the minors in velocity, spin rate, and swing-and-miss ability.
General manager Ben Cherington has stressed patience with Chandler’s progression, but the buzz is growing. With refined command and a deep four-pitch arsenal, the former two-way star could soon force his way into Pittsburgh’s big-league plans.
Chandler’s elite fastball has been essentially unhittable this season, averaging 98.5 MPH with a 41.8% whiff rate—numbers that put him among Triple-A’s most dominant arms. With each start, Chandler looks more and more like a pitcher who could contribute to Pittsburgh’s rotation, making this a perfect chance to see his progress before a potential call-up.
How to Watch: Stream the game live at no cost on MiLB.com or MiLB.TV tonight at 7:35 PM EDT. Don’t miss this free preview of what could be the next fixture in the Pirates’ pitching rotation.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates