Pittsburgh Pirates Top Prospects' Start Streaming Free Again

Bubba Chandler (#Pirates top prospect) leads the Triple-A International League with:



⚫️ .106 BAA

🟡 0.64 WHIP



Whenever he makes his MLB debut, he has the vote of confidence from Paul Skenes: "He’s going to bring a lot to the staff": https://t.co/Vy2UbdMgoo pic.twitter.com/RBmg5WwHpJ