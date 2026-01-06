Pirates Could Make History With Opening Day Roster

For the first time since 2018, an MLB team could have a teenager make their MLB debut.

While the Pittsburgh Pirates still are undecided on the fate of Konnor Griffin, Jeff Passan reported in November that he was a candidate to make the Opening Day roster.

Should Griffin do so, he'd be the first rookie since Juan Soto to make his MLB debut as a teenager. Griffin, 19, turns 20 on April 24. If he wants to be the first teenager playing in the MLB since 2018, Griffin's best chance is to be on the opening day roster.

Obviously, that's a decision mostly out of his control. A stellar Spring Training could give the organization something to think about, but they aren't going to hotshot him to the big leagues just to match some record set by Soto a few years ago. At the end of the day, it's still a strong possibility and is something to think about.

Griffin Has A Shot At Making Opening Day Roster

In late November, it was reported by @JeffPassan that the Pirates were considering giving Konnor Griffin a chance to make the Opening Day roster.



If this happens, our #1 prospect will be the first teenager to make his MLB Debut since Juan Soto in 2018👀 pic.twitter.com/ub9NFhGyZD — The Call Up | An MLB Prospect Podcast (@The_CallUpPod) January 6, 2026

While the Pirates have been able to add some stellar names this offseason, fans remain a bit uneasy when it comes to their everyday shortstop. The likes of Jared Triolo and Nick Gonzales simply aren't good enough to match a guy like Griffin who has all the upside in the world.

That said, Griffin has no MLB experience. The Pirates don't want to rush their 2024 No. 9 overall draft pick as doing so could set him back years. The last thing they want to do is ruin his development, and putting him on the Opening Day roster could do just that.

Even if he's on the roster, it's not like he'd have to start. That said, he'd just be filling someone's spot and that isn't an ideal scenario either. Griffin will likely need a few months before being ready to make his MLB debut, and it's entirely okay if he doesn't debut as a teenager.

Pirates Need Griffin To Develop

National League:

JJ Wetherholt, 13 votes (30.2%)

Nolan McLean, 11 votes (25.6%)

Konnor Griffin, 7 votes (16.3%) https://t.co/dETGO43GG8 pic.twitter.com/3AbVWdeXBb — MLB (@MLB) January 6, 2026

While neither Triolo nor Gonzales are ideal shortstops, they're still able to get the job done. Unless either shows some glaring issue that ends up costing the team numerous games, the Pirates shouldn't be in any rush to get going on Griffin.

At the end of the day, Griffin is just 19-years-old. It would be amazing to see him thrive in the big leagues like Paul Skenes, but that isn't always the case for these prospects. Sometimes less is more, and at this point, fans shouldn't expect him to make the Opening Day roster.

