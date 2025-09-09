Pirates' Paul Skenes Shatters Strikeout Donation Goal
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh PIrates starting pitcher Paul Skenes has had an incredible season on the mound, but also has achieved some great things off the field as well.
Skenes began the 2025 season with a pledge that he would donate $100 for every strikeout to the Gary Sinise Foundation, honoring the first responders, veterans, defenders of the United States and their families.
This was the second season that Skenes had done this and also is a part of a $100,000 campaign that Skenes asked fans for help supporting as well.
Skenes helped break that $100,000 goal, with help from fans, partners and brands all coming together for this cause.
He recently increased the goal to $150,000, hoping that he can raise more money by the end of the season. The campaign currently sits at $117,067, just $33,000 off from breaking the next goal.
“I couldn’t be more grateful to fans and brand partners for joining me in my strikeout campaign to benefit the Gary Sinise Foundation this season. The support has truly been incredible,” Skenes said in the press release.
“Over the last two years, I have met so many inspiring heroes and their families and gotten a glimpse of the amazing work that GSF does for those that protect our country and communities. I’m so proud of this partnership. Please join me these last few weeks of the season in continuing to impact the heroes and their families who have sacrificed so much.”
Skenes attended Air Force Academy in college, where he expected to serve his country and do his duty as a cadet, but eventually pursued baseball as he continued improving and starring at the collegiate level with LSU and then having the Pirates take him first overall in 2023.
He will play for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, making himself the first pitcher to declare for the tournament.
Skenes also donated $1,000 to local volunteer fire fighters in western Pennsylvania through 93.7 The Fan's, 'The Fan 5 Alarm Marathon', which he also signed three baseballs, that the radio station auctioned off for more money raised.
Gary Sinise is a famous actor, who has dedicated much of his life to honoring the U.S. Military and their families, especially wounded veterans through his foundation.
“Paul stepping up to the plate over the last two years to help so many first responders and servicemembers, along with their families,through the Gary Sinise Foundation has made an impact we have certainly felt across the country," Sinise said in the press release.
"In addition to graciously hosting many of our families of fallen heroes at games throughout the season, Paul is now increasing his strikeout campaign in the final month of the 2025 MLB season by $50,000 to raise more than $150,000 for our mission.
"I am so grateful to have Paul on our team, raising money for the heroes who protect our country and communities, and for their families who have sacrificed so much. When it comes to giving back to our heroes, Paul is certainly an MVP."
Skenes has had a sensational 2025 campaign, with a 10-9 record in 29 starts, a 1.98 ERA over 173.0 innings pitched, 195 strikeouts to 35 walks, a .195 opposing batting average and a 0.94 WHIP, plus a 10.14 K/9, a 2.03 BB/9 and a 5.00 K/BB.
He ranks amongst the best pitchers in baseball, with the lowest ERA, tied for the fourth most strikeouts, the fourth lowest WHIP, tied for the fifth lowest opposing batting average and the eighth most innings pitched. He also ranks seventh in K/BB, 10th in K/9 and 11th in BB/9.
