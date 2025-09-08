Pirates Minor League Affiliates Clinch Postseason Spots
PITTSBURGH — While the Pittsburgh Pirates won't play in the playoffs this season, their minor league affiliates will do so later this month.
Both the Altoona Curve, Double-A, and the Greensboro Grasshoppers, High-A, clinched their spots in their respective postseasons on Sept.7.
The Curve have a 38-25 record in the second half of the season, leading the Eastern League Southwest Division and four games ahead of the Erie Seawolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.
Altoona defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, 4-2 at People's Natural Gas Field on Sept. 7.
This made it five of six wins in the series against Richmond, who were fighting Altoona for that second half division title, but now stand seven games back with just six games remaining, giving Altoona the title and their first postseason appearance since 2018.
Erie won the first half Eastern League Southwest Division Title and will battle with Altoona in the final six-game series of the season, which is how Altoona already clinched.
The Curve and the Seawolves face off in a best-of-3 series in the semifinals of the Eastern League, with the Curve hosting the Seawolves on Sept. 16 at Peoples Natural Gas Field, then the Seawolves hosting the Curve at UPMC Park for Game 2 on Sept. 18 and then, if necessary, Game 3 on Sept. 19.
Altoona has some of the Pirates best prospects, including shortstop Konnor Griffin, who MLB Pipeline and Baseball America have as the top ranked prospect, and second baseman Termarr Johnson, who MLB Pipeline ranks sixth best in the Pirates organization.
The Pirates took Griffin with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss and Johnson with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Benjamin Elijah Mays High School in Atlanta.
Altoona also has outfielders in Esmerlyn Valdez (15th overall) and Mitch Jebb (18th overall), catcher Omar Alfonzo (19th overall) and right-handed pitcher Wilber Dotel (28th overall).
The Curve have won four division titles, 2010, 2011, 2017 and 2018, while winning Eastern League Titles in 2010 and 2017.
Greensboro defeated the Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, 4-1 on the road in the series finale.
They clinched the South Atlantic League North Division Second Half Title with the win and would've missed out on the postseason, had they lost to Hudson Valley, as they dropped four of the previous five games in the series.
Greensboro had a 43-23 overall record in the second half of the season and also a 45-20 record the first half of 2025, but just missed out on the division title to the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets.
Greensboro hosts Brooklyn on Sept. 9 and then travels for the second game on Sept. 11. The third game, if necessary, will take place on Sept. 12.
The Grasshoppers won the 2024 first-half title, but lost to Hudson Valley in the semifinals. They also won a Wild Card berth in 2021.
Greensboro has great infield prospects that the Pirates will hope develop into stars in the future.
This includes shortstop Sammy Stafura (Seventh overall), who the Pirates got in the Ke'Bryan Hayes trade with the Cincinnati Reds on July 30. It also features infielder Yordanny De Los Santos (14th overall), catcher Easton Carmichael (20th overall), first baseman Jared Jones and catcher/first baseman Axiel Plaz.
Greesboro also has rising prospect Callan Moss, who won South Atlantic League Player of the Month for his performances in August.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates