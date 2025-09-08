Pirates' Star's GF Livvy Dunne Attends VMAs
PITTSBURGH — Livvy Dunne has a busy life outside of supporting her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes.
Dunne attended the MTV Video Music Awards, more commonly known as the VMAs, on Sept. 7 at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., the home of the New York Islanders in the NHL on Long Island.
The VMAs honor the best music videos of the year, with the television channel MTV, which became big in the 1980s when it started broadcasting music videos, nominating and declaring the winners.
Rapper and actor LL Cool J hosted the VMAs and Ariana Grande won the "Video of the Year" award for her song "Brighter Days Ahead."
The VMAs had some of the most popular artists and musicians perform for an international audience. This includes Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Ricky Martin, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Post Malone, J Balvin, Steven Terry and others.
Dunne spends a lot of her time around New York City, but still supporting Skenes. The couple went vacationing in the Hamptons after the All-Star break, Dunne saw Skenes pitch against the Mets at Citi Field on May 12 and even streamed his start vs. the Colorado Rockies on Aug. 24 at the U.S. Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
She also tried to buy the former apartment of New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth in Manhattan, but the co-op denied her that opportunity.
The couple have been inseparable since they started dating back at LSU. The duo also featured in GQ magazine earlier this year, with the couple wearing designer clothes and taking photos in a rare snowstorm in Baton Rouge.
Dunne was the most followed NCAA athlete on social media, including 5.3 million followers on Instagram and eight million followers on TikTok. She finished her fifth season with LSU gymnastics in the spring, where they finished third at the National Championships.
She helped LSU win their first National Title in the 2023-24 season, as well as setting a career-high of 9.900 on floor twice. She also spent time o the U.S. National Team back in 2017. That marked her final season of competitive gymnastics, as she chose to retire from the sport following the conclusion of the season.
Skenes starred at LSU in 2023, after transferring from Air Force. He had a 13-2 record in 19 starts, 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings, giving up just 23 earned runs and seven earned runs, while notching 209 strikeouts to just 20 walks, leading the program to a national title that season.
He would enter the 2023 MLB Draft, where the Pirates took him with the No. 1 overall pick. He also signed with the franchise on a $9.2 million signing bonus, the highest ever given to a player at the time.
Skenes has pitched sensationally since coming up to the MLB on May 11, 2024, serving as one of the best players in baseball.
He finished his rookie season with an 11-3 record over 23 starts, allowing just 29 earned runs over 133.0 innings pitched for a 1.96 ERA, 170 strikeouts to 32 walks, a .198 opposing batting average, a 0.95 WHIP and a 11.50 K/9.
Skenes went on to win NL Rookie of the Year, earning 23 of the 30 first-place votes and becoming the first Pirates player since outfielder Jason Bay did so 20 years earlier in 2004. He was also the first rookie that started an All-Star Game since 1995, doing so for the National League.
Skenes also earned All-MLB First Team honors and finished third in voting for the NL Cy Young Award.
He started for the NL in the All-Star Game again in 2025, becoming the first pitcher ever that started consecutive All-Stars in their first two seasons in the MLB.
Skenes ranks amongst the best pitchers in baseball in 2025, with the lowest ERA (1.98), tied for the third most strikeouts (195), fourth lowest WHIP (0.94), tied for the fifth lowest batting average (.195) and the seventh most innings pitched (173.0). He also has the sixth best K/BB (5.000, the 10th best K/9 (10.14) and the 11th best BB/9 (2.03).
Dunne will keep supporting Skenes around the country for his starts, regularly going to PNC Park and also on the road for those matchups with the season coming to an end in less than three weeks.
