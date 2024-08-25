Pirates Pitcher Suffers Season-Ending Injury
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates lost one of their relievers for the rest of 2024, as they suffered an injury that will keep them out through the end of September.
The Pirates announced that right-handed pitcher Hunter Stratton suffered a rupture of his left patella tendon and that they are placing him on the 60-day Injured List, which will end his season. The Pirates called up left-handed pitcher Brady Feigl from Triple-A Indianapolis in his place.
The patella, or knee cap, is the tendon that is connected to the tibia. So when someone ruptures it, they suffer pain walking, and may have trouble extending the knee.
Stratton threw a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth inning that catcher Joey Bart couldn't handle and he had to run to go get it. Stratton ran to home plate to try and tag out Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India, who would steal home, but missed the ball, as it bounced off his glove and went to the backstop.
He ran behind home plate to get the ball, but slipped in the dirt and stayed on the ground in serious pain and pointing to his left knee.
The Pirates would bring in left-handed pitcher Jalen Beeks and Stratton would need medical staff to come on the field and cart him off.
Stratton previousl went on the 15-day Injured List on June 14 after suffering a right triceps strain and after rehab assignments in the minor leagues, he left the Injured List on July 26 and came back to the Pirates on Aug. 19.
He pitched 36 games this season out of the bullpen, with a 2-1 record, 3.58 ERA in 37.2 innings pitched and 33 strikeouts to seven walks.
The Pirates took Stratton in the 16th Round of the 2017 MLB Draft, after he spent two seasons pitching for Walters State Community College in Morristown, Tenn. He spent 2017-23 in the minor leagues, before the Pirates called him up on Sept. 4, 2023.
He pitched in eight games last year for the Pirates, with a 2.25 ERA in 12.0 innings pitched and 10 strikeouts to three walks.
