Pirates Pitching Prospect Turns Heads in AFL Debut
In a Pittsburgh Pirates farm system that's filled with top-end pitching, another name may be on his way to making a name for himself.
Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Khristian Curtis had a strong outing in his first appearance in the Arizona Fall League, pitching three innings of no-hit ball for the Scottsdale Scorpions in their 9-8 win over the Salt River Rafters.
Curtis, a 6-foot-5 right-hander, entered the game in the fourth inning with the Scorpions down 7-6. He sat the nine batters he faced down in order and struck out two batters to earn the win. Curtis' strikeouts came on the final two batters he faced on a change-up and breaking ball.
Curtis, 22, is the Pirates' No. 27 ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline and just wrapped up his first season in the pro ranks. He spent all of the 2024 season pitching for the Pirates' Single-A team, the Bradenton Maruders and was 2-3 with a 4.06 ERA and struck out 81 batters over 75.1 innings pitched.
MLB Pipeline projects Curtis to reach the big leagues in 2026.
"Curtis entered pro ball with some command issues, and it’s taken him a little time to harness his new-and-improved stuff, but he was starting to figure things out more consistently as his first full season wore on," MLB Pipeline writes. "He has an up arrow next to his name, with the Pirates believing he could land in a big league rotation if the gains stick."
The Pirates already have a surplus of arms throughout their farm system and of their five players ranked in MLB Pipeline's top 100 prospects, three are pitchers and projected to be called up at some point next season.
No team can ever have too much pitching. If Curtis can continue to develop, he'll be another quality arm in a farm system full of them.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates