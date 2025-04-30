Pirates Place Pitcher on Bereavement List
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates won't have one of their star relief pitchers for the next few days due to an emergency.
The Pirates announced that they placed right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana on the Major League Bereavement/Family Medical Emergency List (effective April 28), and recalled right-handed pitcher Hunter Stratton from Triple-A Indianapolis in his place.
The MLB Bereavement List allows teams to replace players who have to tend to a death or serious illness in the family.
Placing a player on this list can keep him out from three to seven games, depending on the circumstances of their situation. It is more flexible than the injured list, as days aren't set, allowing a player to come back when ready.
Santana has had a sensational start to 2025, with an 0-1 record in 13 appearances, a 1.46 ERA over 12.1 innings, just two earned runs, seven strikeouts to three walks and an opposing batting average of .195.
He struggled with the New York Yankees last season, with a 2-0 record in 23 games, a 6.26 ERA over 27.1 innings pitched, 19 strikeouts to 10 walks and an opposing batting average of .262.
The Yankees designated him for assignment on June 9, with the Pirates claiming him off waivers on June 11 and selecting his contract on June 13, placing him on their MLB roster.
Santana excelled with the Pirates for the rest of 2024, with a 1-1 record in 39 games, a 2.44 ERA over 44.1 innings pitched, 50 strikeouts to 11 walks and an opposing batting average of .192.
The Pirates have had injuries to their bullpen recently, which has hurt their depth over this past week. This includes right-handed pitcher Justin Lawrence, who is on the 15-day Injured List with right elbow inflammation, and left-handed pitcher Tim Mayza, who they transferred from the 15-day Injured List to the 60-day Injured List with a left shoulder lat muscle strain.
The Pirates currently have a bullpen featuring right-handed pitchers in Colin Holderman, Chase Shugart, Kyle Nicolas, David Bednar and Stratton, plus left-handed pitchers in Ryan Borucki, Joey Wentz and Caleb Ferguson.
