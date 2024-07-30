Pirates Place Relief Pitcher on the IL
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates continue to suffer with injuries, as they placed right-handed relief pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain, according to Alex Stumpf of MLB.com
Mlodzinski has made 26 appearances out of the bullpen this season for the Pirates, with a 2-4 record, 3.18 ERA in 34.0 innings pitched, while allowing 29 hits, 12 earned runs, one home run and 13 walks and making 29 strikeouts. He also has a 7.7 H9, 7.7 SO9, 3.4 BB9 and a 1.235 WHIP.
He has only given up four runs since the start of June, with 16 scorless appearances in 21 contests.
Mlodzinski pitched Monday night in the 5-3 win over the Houston Astros, allowing a hit and a walk, but not a run in the seventh inning, taking over All-Star rookie Paul Skenes.
The Pirates also had two other injuries against the Astros in outfielders Joshua Palacios and Ji Hwan Bae. The Pirates said that Palacios was dealing with left hamstring discomfort and Bae had left knee discomfort. Stumpf also reported that both ran on Tuesday, but neither are in the starting lineup.
Second baseman Nick Gonzales suffered a groin injury in the loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday and is likely out until early September.
Right-handed pitchers in Daulton Jeffries and rookie starter Jared Jones both have been out with elbow and lat injuries, respectively, since early July. Jones should come back in early August, but Jeffires is on the 60-day injured list and likely done for the season.
