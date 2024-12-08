Pirates Could Follow Royals Model In Free Agency
Imitation is often the sincerest form of flattery, and that could very well be the Pittsburgh Pirates' best path toward improving this offseason.
MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand broke down the Pirates' potential plans for this offseason and said rather than opting for one big free agency signing, he believes they could follow the Kansas City Royals' approach from last offseason.
"The Royals' approach last winter may serve as a strong blueprint for small- and mid-market teams; rather than throwing a lot of money at one player, identify three or four mid-level free agents that can strengthen your roster overall," Feinsand writes.
The Royals' approach of adding veterans to supplement a young roster paid dividends, as they went from a 56-win team in 2023 to one that made the playoffs and swept the Baltimore Orioles in the American League Wild Card round before losing to the New York Yankees in four games in the AL Division Series.
Among the signings Kansas City made was signing veteran right-handed starting pitchers Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha, both of whom anchored a starting rotation that ranked second in ERA and fourth in wins. The Royals spent $109.5 million in free agency last offseason, which was a franchise record.
The areas the Pirates need to address are the opposite of Kansas City addressed, though, the same premise still stands. Pittsburgh could take Kansas City's approach to add veteran pitchers and look to add proven veteran hitters instead.
Either corner outfield and first base are the two spots that stick out like a sore thumb for Pittsburgh. Unless the Pirates are going to throw their hat into the ring for players like outfielders Anthony Santander and Teoscar Hernández or first baseman Christian Walker, opting for proven veterans that aren't going to break the bank is their best bet for improving the team.
A reunion with switch-hitting first baseman Carlos Santana plus signing left-handed hitting outfielder Michael Conforto would better position Pittsburgh to have a better offense next season if they can build on their performances from 2024. Santana has hit 23 home runs in back-to-back seasons, while Conforto's 20 home runs were his most since 2019.
Combine that with adding a pair of reliable relievers, then that could be exactly what the Pirates need to be ready to take the next step in 2025.
Sometimes opting for the bigger moves isn't the best way to approach improving a team. The Royals proved that last offseason and that plan could be the Pirates' best path moving forward.
