Pirates' Dave Parker Named to Hall of Fame
At long last, Pittsburgh Pirates legend Dave Parker will have his rightful place in Cooperstown.
Parker was voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday via the Classic Baseball Era Committee Committee's vote. Parker, who was nicknamed "The Cobra," will enter Cooperstown alongside Dick Allen.
Parker played from 1973 to 1991 and amassed a stellar career, winning an MVP in 1978, two World Series, two batting titles, three silver sluggers and three gold gloves in right field. The left-handed hitting outfielder finished his career with 339 home runs, 1,439 RBIs and he had a slash line of .290/.339/.471.
The Cobra spent the first 11 years of his career with Pittsburgh and he posted a .305 batting average, hit 166 home runs, 758 RBIs and 123 stolen bases. Parker's MVP season in 1978 was the best of his career, as he led all of baseball in batting average (.334), slugging percentage (.585) and OPS (.979). He also hit 30 home runs and drove in 117 RBIs. The Cobra finished in the top 10 in MVP voting five other times outside of the season he won the award.
Parker also led all of baseball with 215 hits and 44 doubles in 1977. The former Pirates' outfielder ranks in the top 10 in franchise history in home runs (No. 6), doubles (No. 8), and slugging percentage (No. 9).
With Parker on the team, Pittsburgh reached the NLCS three times and won the World Series in 1979 when it beat the Baltimore Orioles in seven games, the last time the franchise has accomplished the feat. Parker batted .341 and drove in six runs in the World Series.
Parker also won a World Series with the Athletics in 1989. He also played for the Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Angels and Toronto Blue Jays in his 19-year career.
