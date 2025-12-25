PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have had one of their most active offseasons in recent history, as they try and build a competent lineup that will contend for the playoffs.

The Pirates landed power-hitting second baseman Brandon Lowe in a three-team trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, which also netted them outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery, while sending right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows to the Houston Astros on Dec. 19

Pittsburgh also landed a top 100 prospect in outfielder Jhostynxon García in a five-player trade with the Boston Red Sox, with right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo going the other way on Dec. 4.

Their biggest acquisition, aside from Lowe, was signing free agent Ryan O'Hearn to a two-year, $29 million deal, making him their first free agent position player multi-year signing in a decade.

Pittsburgh has done quite a bit already, but there are still ways they could better their offense and they're reportedly willing to do so.

Pirates Not Done Making Moves This Offseason

Pirates beat reporter Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette spoke on 93.7 The Fan about the O'Hearn signing and how that changes things going forward.

Mackey noted that even after that signing, the Pirates are still gearing towards adding to the lineup and that they are going for a big-time bat.

"It means they improved their offense, they got another left-handed bat, they got somebody who can go out to the outfield, they've an opening out there.

"I'll tell you guys this thought, they're not done. I've been checking on this afternoon, like, that's not 'THE' bat. They're continuing to look to add offense."

What Moves will the Pirates Make?

The Pirates still have one big area on their lineup that they could improve and that's at third base.

Ke'Bryan Hayes was the long-time Pirates' third baseman, but they traded him to the Cincinnati Reds at the deadline, looking to make more financial room on their payroll for the offseason.

Two options that make sense for the Pirates at that position include free agents in Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto and Eugenio Suárez , providing top-tier power.

Okamoto has hit at least 30 home runs in a season six times and more than 25 home runs seven times in his career, with more than 80 RBIs in eight seasons with the Yomiuri Giants in Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), the professional baseball league in Japan.

Suárez has never hit less than 21 home runs in a season in his career, where he played more than 100 games and is coming off a 2025 campaign where he hit a career-high 49 home runs.

Mackey sees payroll potentially being an issue, depending on how much they want to spend on a bat, especially with some other needs, such as a left-handed starter and another reliever.

Still, the Pirates have interest in adding another bat and by doing so, would greatly improve their postseason chances.

"I mean, I think it's still at least in play," Mackey said. "I don't think that this precludes them from doing that, but I think they have to look at all of their offseason. I still think they're still, I know this is going to sound goofy, but adding a pitcher. Like some of the pitching depth they've traded away. If they can bring back a left-handed starter, I think they're interested in doing that and I think they're interested in building out their bullpen a little bit.

"I think it depends on the scope of those moves. Is it Suárez for $20 million? I think that might be a little bit steep for them at this point. They might not have that need, I'm just kind of guessing, but I do know they're interested in still adding offense."

