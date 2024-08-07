Pirates Promote Catcher to High-A Greensboro
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates continue to make moves throughout their minor league system, moving future prospects higher and higher up.
The Pirates promoted catcher Omar Alfonzo from the Single-A Bradenton Marauders to the High-A Greensboro Grasshoppers, which the Pirates announced on Twitter.
Alfonzo signed with the Pirates in 2019 for $150,000. He didn't start playing professional baseball until 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, starring in the Dominican Summer League, with a .429 on-base percentage, with 32 walks and 23 hits to 30 strikeouts.
He struggled at the plate in 2022 in the Florida Complex League, hitting .144 with 15 hits in 104 at-bats.
Alfonzo bounced back in 2023, hitting .286 and having a .516 on-base percentage and a .524 slugging percentage in the Florida Complex League in eight games, earning a promotion to full-time Bradenton on June 20, 2023.
He would slash .273/.390/.413 in 52 games for Bradenton in 2023, with 41 hits in 150 at-bats, seven doubles, four home runs, 37 RBI, 30 walks to 46 strikeouts and a .840 OPS.
Alfonzo continued his good play for Bradenton into 2024, slashing .253/.353/.388 with 77 hits in 304 at-bats, 15 doubles, eight home runs, 34 RBIs, 45 walks to 92 strikeouts and a .741 OPS.
He starred for Greensboro in his first game with them, with four hits in four at-bats, driving in four RBI, including a two-run home-run in a 9-3 win over the Rome Emperors at home Tuesday night.
He is also the son of former MLB catcher Eliézer Alfonzo, who spent six seasons in the majors from 2006-11 with the San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners and the Colorado Rockies.
MLB Pipeline rates Alfonzo as the No. 25 prospect in the Pirates minor league system and the top catcher. They also put his MLB ETA at 2027.
Alfonzo is just 21 years old and if he continues to improve at the plate, it won't come as a surprise to see him feature in the coming years for the Pirates.
