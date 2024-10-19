Pirates' Termarr Johnson Has Another Multi-Hit AFL Game
Another game, another strong performance from Pittsburgh Pirates middle infield prospect Termarr Johnson in the Arizona Fall League.
The Pirates' No. 3 prospect and No. 75 ranked prospect in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline went 2-5 with a run scored and a strikeout in the Scottsdale Scorpions' 7-6 loss to the Suprise Saguaros on Friday night. Fellow Pittsburgh infield prospect Kervin Pichardo was hitless, going 0-3 with a strikeout.
Pirates pitching prospect Brandan Bidois delivered a strong outing out of the bullpen, pitching 1 2/3 shutout innings with a walk and two strikeouts. He exited the game in the top of the eighth inning with Scottsdale leading 5-4. The Scorpions led by two in the top of the ninth inning, but a bases-clearing double from Houston Astros catching Collin Price plated three run and helped win the contest for Surprise.
After going hitless in his first two at-bats with a flyout and a groundout, Johnson tallied his first hit of the game with an infield single to third base in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Pirates' left-handed hitting farmhand tallied his second knock of the game on a single to center field in the bottom of the seventh inning, and he later came around to score on a three-run home run from Josue Briceño that gave the Scorpions a one-run lead.
Johnson struck out in his final plate appearance during the bottom of the eighth inning.
Pirates outfield prospect Sammy Siani and catching prospect Geovanny Planchart didn't play on Friday night.
After Friday, Johnson is slashing .318/.500/.591 through six games. He's also reached base multiple times in five of those six contests.
The Scorpions (4-5) will look to get back in the win column on Saturday night when they face the Saguaros again at 6:30 p.m. ET.
