Pirates Option Pitcher Jared Jones
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are in the final series of the 2024 season on the road vs. the New York Yankees, but they're still making roster moves.
The Pirates announced that they optioned rookie right-handed pitcher Jared Jones to the Florida Complex League Pirates, as they make room to recall fellow rookie right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows to the 28-man roster.
Jones finished his first full season at the MLB level with a 6-8 record, 22 starts, 4.14 ERA in 121.2 innings pitched, 39 walks to 132 strikeouts and a 1.19 WHIP.
His final game of the season came in the first game vs. the Yankees on the road, where he pitched 4.1 innings, allowing five hits, two walks, two earned runs and making seven strikeouts on 85 pitches. The Pirates would win 4-2 against the Yankees, thanks to two home runs from Bryan Reynolds.
Jones dealt with a right lat strain, that kept him out from early July to late August from pitching for the Pirates.
The Pirates took Jones in the Second Round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of La Mirada High School in La Mirada, Calif., near Los Angeles. Jones would chose to sign for $2.2 million over playing for Texas, who he committed to.
Jones spent the 2021 season with the Bradenton Marauders with a 3-6 record in 18 appearances and 15 starts, a 4.64 ERA in 66.0 innings pitched, with 103 strikeouts to 34 walks.
He would pitch with the Greensboro Grasshoppers at High-A in 2022 and then split time between the Altoona Curve in Double-A and the Indianapolis Indians at Triple-A
Burrows is the No. 16 prospect in the Pirates system and had a solid season with the Indians. He had nine starts in 10 appearances, a 4.06 ERA in 37.2 innings pitched, allowing 38 hits, 17 earned runs, 15 walks to 45 strikeouts, a .253 opposing batting average and a 1.41 WHIP.
He had Tommy John surgery following two starts in 2023 and will make the Pirates roster for the first time.
The Pirates drafted Burrows in the 11th Round in 2018 out of Waterford High School in Waterford, Conn. He will also play in the Arizona Fall League to get some more experience this fall.
