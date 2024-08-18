Pirates Fall Again in Blowout Loss to Mariners
PITTSBURGH - The Seattle Mariners (64-61) avoided the three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates (58-65), taking Sunday's series finale by a 10-3 score.
Pirates starting pitcher Jake Woodford had the worst outing of his short tenure in the black and gold, giving up five runs and nine hits in just four innings of work. Following a quick one pitch out on a bunt by Victor Robles to leadoff the game, Julio Rodriguez reached base on an infield single, and then catcher Cal Raleigh sent a line drive two-run shot over the Clemente Wall in right to get the scoring started.
The Mariners doubled their lead in the top of the second with the first three hitters getting on base, including a double down the left field line by Robles which plated Josh Rojas and Leo Rivas. Things began to spiral out of control in the fifth as Rojas took a sinker that caught too much of the plate over the wall in dead center to make it 5-0. Later in the inning, third baseman Jared Triolo had an easy double play ball but didn't set his feet and airmailed the throw to second, allowing another run to score. Luke Raley tacked one more with a sacrifice fly to center.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Pirates finally got on the board thanks to a Joey Bart two-run homer, his 12th of the season. With that long ball, he now has the most homers by a Pirates catcher since Francisco Cervelli in 2019. Ryder Ryan ran into trouble in his third inning of work, giving those two runs right back in the seventh. The Pirates scratched across one more run in the eighth to bring us to the final 10-3 score.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES
1. 2B Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0-3
- PH Alika Williams 1-1, 2B
2. DH Bryan Reynolds 0-4
3. SS Oneil Cruz 2-4, 2B
4. C Joey Bart 1-4, HR, 2 RBI
5. 1B Rowdy Tellez 0-4
6. LF Bryan De La Cruz 0-3
7. CF Michael A. Taylor 0-4
8. RF Ji-Hwan Bae 1-3
9. 3B Jared Triolo 0-1, 2 BB
SEATTLE MARINERS
1. CF Victor Robles 2-4, 2 RBI, BB
2. DH Juilo Rodriguez 1-5
3. C Cal Raleigh 1-5, 2 RBI
4. LF Luke Raley 2-3, RBI
5. 2B Jorge Polanco 1-4
6. 1B Justin Turner 1-4
7. RF Dominic Canzone 1-5, HR
8. 3B Josh Rojas 2-4, HR, BB
9. 2B Leo Rivas 2-4, BB
Tomorrow's probables: Luis Ortiz (5-3, 3.41 ERA) vs. TBA (TEX). First pitch between the Pirates and Rangers is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. EST.
