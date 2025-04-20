Pirates' TV Broadcast Cuts 'Sell the Team' Chants
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates fans have made their voices heard towards team ownership at PNC Park this season, even more so in their latest game vs. the Cleveland Guardians.
Pirates fans have chanted 'Sell The Team' throughout the season, as they see owner Bob Nutting unfit to bring success to the franchise.
This was exacerbated with the latest game vs. the Guardians, which saw the largest crowd of the season at 37,713 fans, many of whom showed up hours early to land the Paul Skenes bobblehead.
The Pirates trailed 3-0 vs. the Guardians in the top of the eighth inning and the sell-out crowd put in the loudest 'Sell the Team' chant of the season, which was audible for fans to hear over the television broadcast.
The television broadcast then cut off the crowd mic and the chants went silent, despite them still going on in the stadium.
Nutting has owned the Pirates since 2007 and the franchise holds a 1291-1542 win-loss record (.456) in his 19th season. The team has also made the postseason just three times, 2013-15, and had four seasons above .500.
The Pirates had a projected Opening Day payroll of $89,975,500, per Cot's Contracts, which is $20 million lower than their next National League Central opponent in the Milwaukee Brewers at $109,141,136.
It was also the fourth lowest in baseball, with only the Marlins at $68.9 million, Chicago White Sox at $74 million, the Athletics at $78.2 million and the Rays at $82.9 million ranking lower than the Pirates.
The Pirates currently sit 8-14 overall and dead last in the National League Central Division, which serves as another part of fans' frustrations.
While 'Sell the Team' chants are ubiquitous throughout PNC Park, there are also more targeted fans protest against Nutting, both of which took place at the home opener.
The fan group, "Our Team, Not His" organized a protest prior to the home opener. One occurred on Federal Street and the other had a plane fly a sign reading, "Sell the Team Bob" and also put in the website, ourteamnothis.com, around PNC Park.
The plane cost a reported $4,000, according to Dejan Kovacevic of DK Pittsburgh Sports for the group of fans, as they hired a private plane operator to do this around Downtown and on the North Shore.
Those fans also accosted Nutting on the rotunda in left field, chanting "Sell The Team" at him while he went past.
The Pirates front office has also dealt with controversies off the field that also play a role in fans distrust in ownership.
They replaced a tribute to Pirates legend Roberto Clemente on the right field wall, which is 21 feet tall in honor of Clemente, with an advertisement of a Surfside can, which drew the ire of fans, national media and even Roberto Clemente Jr.
The Pirates eventually relented and returned the tribute to the right field wall, apologizing to the Roberto Clemente family.
Another debacle occurred when the Pirates removed the 'Bucco Bricks' from the main terrace of PNC Park, near the Honus Wagner statue, paving it over with cement.
The Pirates did say they were moving the 10,000 bricks, which fans purchased back in 1999, honoring family members, friends and themselves, in January due to deterioration, which was the third time they've done it.
Fans wondering where the bricks went discovered they landed in a recycling plant in Reserve Township, just outside the city of Pittsburgh, after a report from Chris Hoffman of KDKA News.
Pirates owner Bob Nutting took full responsibility for the debacle and issued an apology to fans following the incident.
The franchise put out an official statement, with president Travis Williams allowing fans that bought the original Bucco Bricks to receive, "a complimentary commemorative replica of their brick."
