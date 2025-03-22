Pirates Reveal Final Spring Training Rotation Plans

Mitch Keller makes his 5th/final start of spring training tonight at Boston Red Sox.

Scheduled starters for the final 3 games:

Sat. vs BAL: RHP Paul Skenes vs. RHP Zach Eflin

Sun. at TOR: LHP Bailey Falter vs. RHP Chris Bassitt

Mon. at MIN: LHP Andrew Heaney vs. RHP Bailey Ober